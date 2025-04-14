It's Lazarovden in Bulgaria! Customs and Symbolism

Society » CULTURE | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 09:47
Bulgaria: It's Lazarovden in Bulgaria! Customs and Symbolism

Lazarovden (Lazarus Saturday), celebrated annually on the Saturday before Palm Sunday, marks one of Bulgaria’s cherished spring holidays. This year, it falls on April 12. Rooted deeply in folklore, the day is rich in customs and rituals symbolizing renewal, remembrance, and the arrival of spring. The festivities include Lazaruvane—an age-old tradition involving girls singing and blessing homes—flower wreath weaving, willow branch gathering, and commemorations for the deceased. It is also a day when lean meals are traditionally served.

The celebration of Lazarovden is tied to the Christian story of the resurrection of Lazarus, considered a pivotal event leading to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to biblical texts, Lazarus lived in Bethany with his sisters, Mary and Martha, and their home was a place of welcome for Jesus. Four days after Lazarus’ death, Christ resurrected him in front of a crowd, praying to God the Father to show his divine connection. This miracle affirmed Christ's power over death and foreshadowed the resurrection of the dead, prompting many to believe in him.

One of the most iconic customs is Lazaruvane. At dawn, girls aged 16 and older form groups and visit homes, singing songs that speak of love, marriage, health, and fertility. It is believed that this brings prosperity to the households they visit. In return, the hosts give them eggs, fruits, or small gifts. Following this ritual, the girls are traditionally seen as ready to fall in love and marry.

Willow branch gathering is another integral part of the celebration. The branches are used to decorate both the girls and the home, later serving as decoration for Palm Sunday. Another symbolic custom is wreath weaving. Girls make floral wreaths and let them float down a river—each hoping the boy they love will retrieve hers, symbolizing a match. The first wreath to float ashore is believed to signify the girl who will marry first.

In addition to the joyful rites, Lazarovden includes acts of remembrance. On the eve of the holiday, women visit cemeteries to burn incense, pour wine on the graves, and share boiled wheat to honor their departed loved ones. In some areas, this remembrance continues into the holiday itself.

The name day of those named Lazar, Lazarinka, and Lazarin is also marked on Lazarovden. The name translates as “God’s help.” In line with tradition, only lean food is served on this day, and any celebratory toasts are made with wine.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lazarus, Bulgaria, Lazarovden

