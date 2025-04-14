Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Showers Followed by Sunshine and Warmer Days

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 11, 2025, Friday // 17:28
Bulgaria: Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Showers Followed by Sunshine and Warmer Days Photo: Stella Ivanova

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy weather, with widespread rainfall expected across much of the country, particularly in the central regions where the precipitation will be intense and substantial, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Northeastern Bulgaria is likely to remain mostly dry. Overnight, the wind will weaken, and by Saturday, it will shift from the north. It will remain light in most areas, though it will pick up to moderate levels in Eastern Bulgaria and the Struma Valley. In the western Danube Plain, the northwesterly wind will persist. Minimum temperatures are forecast between 2°C and 7°C, while daytime highs will range from 10°C to 15°C.

In Sofia, the temperatures will range from a low of around 5°C to a high of approximately 12°C. Atmospheric pressure is currently below the monthly average but will gradually rise throughout the day, nearing normal levels.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with rain showers expected primarily along the southern stretches. A moderate northerly wind will prevail. Temperatures will range between 10°C and 13°C. The sea temperature is expected to remain between 8°C and 9°C, with wave heights of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Mountain regions will see heavy cloud cover, with snowfall expected at higher elevations, while areas below 1300 meters will receive rain. Strong northerly winds will dominate. At 1200 meters altitude, the maximum temperature will be around 3°C, and at 2000 meters, about -2°C.

Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday, conditions will improve, with mostly sunny weather anticipated. Though clouds will appear at times, the chance of precipitation will be minimal. Winds will calm temporarily, becoming light, but by Monday, a moderate breeze from the south-southeast is expected to develop. Minimum temperatures will dip to between 0°C and 5°C, while daytime highs will rise, reaching 15°C to 20°C on Monday.

