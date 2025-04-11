Clock Ticking for Moscow: U.S. Threatens Harsh Sanctions If Ukraine Truce Fails

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering new sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not achieved by the end of April, Axios reported on April 11, citing an unnamed source. The potential sanctions are seen as a response to Russia’s refusal to agree to a full truce without conditions.

The development follows Ukraine’s acceptance of a 30-day ceasefire proposal during negotiations with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia on March 11. Russia, however, dismissed the plan, insisting that any agreement must include restrictions on Ukraine’s military and a halt to foreign aid. The disagreement has fueled growing frustration in Washington, where Trump has become increasingly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly expressing anger over ongoing attacks and efforts to undermine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although a limited ceasefire remains in place, focused on protecting energy infrastructure, both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of violating the terms. Despite Trump's harsh rhetoric, his administration has so far refrained from introducing new punitive measures.

Axios also reported that Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow on April 11 for talks with Putin—marking their third known meeting. This visit followed a trip to Washington by Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, who expressed “cautious optimism” about continued diplomatic engagement.

Meanwhile, broader U.S.-Russia relations saw additional developments. On April 10, officials from both countries met in Istanbul to discuss embassy operations. The same day, a prisoner exchange took place: Russia released dual U.S.-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina in exchange for Artur Petrov, a German-Russian national.

While Ukraine was not officially on the agenda in Istanbul, the U.S. and Russia have conducted two rounds of direct peace talks in Saudi Arabia since February. Nonetheless, Washington’s decision in March to pause all military and intelligence support to Ukraine remains a key pressure tactic, aimed at pushing Kyiv toward a resource-sharing deal that would grant U.S. companies access to critical minerals.