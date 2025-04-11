Former Minister Slams Greece: 'They’re Enslaving Bulgaria Through Water Deals'

Politics | April 11, 2025, Friday // 16:04
Bulgaria: Former Minister Slams Greece: 'They’re Enslaving Bulgaria Through Water Deals'

Former Environment Minister Assen Lichev has accused Greece of violating Bulgaria’s rights within the European Union, NATO, and the Schengen Area by failing to fulfill the terms of a bilateral agreement signed in 1995. The agreement concerns the use of the Mesta River’s waters and the opening of the Rudozem-Xanthi border checkpoint. Speaking to BGNES, Lichev, who is also a hydrogeologist, argued that Athens has not honored the commitments it made nearly 30 years ago.

His comments came in response to a recent report by BGNES, which highlighted that the Rudozem-Xanthi checkpoint remains closed, despite Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen. The checkpoint was supposed to open as part of the 1995 agreement under which Bulgaria agreed to share part of the Mesta River’s waters with Greece. In return, Greece was expected to open the border crossing. Lichev says this has not happened, pointing to Greece’s failure to uphold the deal.

According to Lichev, this failure constitutes a long-term breach of Bulgaria’s rights as a member of the EU, NATO, and now Schengen. He further claims that Greece’s inaction is not accidental, accusing Athens of deliberately diverting attention to the Arda River in order to serve its own interests. He argues this maneuver is unfounded and designed to pressure Bulgaria into new bilateral agreements that would primarily benefit Greece.

Lichev raised several pointed questions in light of the situation. He asked why European institutions have remained silent, particularly the European Commission and the Special Monitoring Committee for the Interreg Program, which includes EU representation. “Why is the EU passive when one member state humiliates another? Is it simply because the aggressor is Greece?” he questioned.

He concluded by criticizing successive Bulgarian governments for their inaction over the past three decades. Lichev demanded to know what efforts, if any, have been made by Bulgarian authorities to defend the country’s national interests in relation to this unresolved issue.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, water, greece

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Lower Highway Speed Limit to 130 km/h Under Proposed Reforms

The legal speed limit for category B vehicles on Bulgaria’s highways is set to be reduced from 140 km/h to 130 km/h

Society | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Housing Prices in Bulgaria Rise 6% Amid Eurozone Anticipation

Bulgaria's real estate market has seen a notable uptick since the beginning of 2025, with housing prices increasing by approximately 6%

Business » Properties | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Palm Sunday in Bulgaria: A Fusion of Faith, Folklore, and Floral Celebrations

Palm Sunday (or Tsvetnitsa), one of Bulgaria’s most cherished spring holidays, is observed on April 13 (Sunday) this year.

Society » Culture | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries

Bulgaria ranks as one of the top countries in Southeast Europe for ordering healthy meals

Society » Health | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Phase Out Paper Employment Record Books in Favor of Digital Versions

Starting June 1 of this year, Bulgaria will officially introduce the electronic employment record book, phasing out the paper version in the process

Business | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Levs in Circulation Expected to Decline Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) predicts a significant decrease in the number of leva banknotes in circulation in the coming months

Business » Finance | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Repatriates Sarafovo Bomber’s Remains to Lebanon

Bulgarian authorities have arranged the repatriation of the remains of the suicide bomber responsible for the 2012 Sarafovo airport attack to Lebanon

Politics | April 11, 2025, Friday // 08:35

Bulgarian Opposition Accused of Undermining Eurozone Bid Amid No-Confidence Votes

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov (GERB party) has accused part of the Bulgarian opposition of attempting to obstruct the country’s path to eurozone membership

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:03

Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025: 'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World'

The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) will be held under the auspices of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Politics » Diplomacy | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

Another No-Confidence Vote Filed Against Bulgarian Government Amid Growing Political Tensions

A second motion of no confidence in the Bulgarian government was submitted to the National Assembly

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:10

EU Rejects Serbia's False 'Shopi Nation' and 'Surdulica Martyrs' Claims Against Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) has rejected Serbian propaganda related to the so-called "Shopi nation" in Bulgaria and the so-called "Surdulica martyrs

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Bulgaria is the Second European NATO Nation to Receive the Modern F-16 Block 70

Bulgaria continues its military modernization efforts, now surpassing NATO’s 2% defense spending target by dedicating 3% of its GDP to defense

Politics » Defense | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 10:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria