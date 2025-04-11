Former Minister Slams Greece: 'They’re Enslaving Bulgaria Through Water Deals'

Former Environment Minister Assen Lichev has accused Greece of violating Bulgaria’s rights within the European Union, NATO, and the Schengen Area by failing to fulfill the terms of a bilateral agreement signed in 1995. The agreement concerns the use of the Mesta River’s waters and the opening of the Rudozem-Xanthi border checkpoint. Speaking to BGNES, Lichev, who is also a hydrogeologist, argued that Athens has not honored the commitments it made nearly 30 years ago.

His comments came in response to a recent report by BGNES, which highlighted that the Rudozem-Xanthi checkpoint remains closed, despite Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen. The checkpoint was supposed to open as part of the 1995 agreement under which Bulgaria agreed to share part of the Mesta River’s waters with Greece. In return, Greece was expected to open the border crossing. Lichev says this has not happened, pointing to Greece’s failure to uphold the deal.

According to Lichev, this failure constitutes a long-term breach of Bulgaria’s rights as a member of the EU, NATO, and now Schengen. He further claims that Greece’s inaction is not accidental, accusing Athens of deliberately diverting attention to the Arda River in order to serve its own interests. He argues this maneuver is unfounded and designed to pressure Bulgaria into new bilateral agreements that would primarily benefit Greece.

Lichev raised several pointed questions in light of the situation. He asked why European institutions have remained silent, particularly the European Commission and the Special Monitoring Committee for the Interreg Program, which includes EU representation. “Why is the EU passive when one member state humiliates another? Is it simply because the aggressor is Greece?” he questioned.

He concluded by criticizing successive Bulgarian governments for their inaction over the past three decades. Lichev demanded to know what efforts, if any, have been made by Bulgarian authorities to defend the country’s national interests in relation to this unresolved issue.