US Tariffs Could Devastate Greece’s Feta, Olives, and Wine Exports

The Greek government has responded to the United States' announcement of a 20 percent tariff on European Union exports with a mix of composure and concern. While US President Donald Trump recently paused the tariffs for some countries, Greece remains worried about the long-term effects on its economy, given its vulnerability to unexpected moves by Washington. Initial projections suggest that the direct impact of the tariffs may be limited, as Greek exports to the US represent only 4.9 percent of the country's total exports, amounting to approximately 2.4 billion euros in 2024.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed confidence that Greece, with responsible planning, could weather these challenges. Meanwhile, the Governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, indicated that while the direct impact of the tariffs on Greece would be modest, the economy could face indirect effects through a slowdown in the eurozone’s growth. According to the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the US tariffs could cost Greece about 0.5 percent of its GDP annually, translating to roughly 1.1 billion euros. A reduction in exports, particularly between 7 and 15 percent, is expected, especially in key sectors.

Agricultural exports are expected to bear the brunt of the tariffs, particularly food items. Around 30 percent of Greek exports to the US consist of agricultural products, with olive oil, table olives, feta cheese, and peach compote being among the most affected. Table olives, in particular, represent a significant portion of Greece's agricultural exports to the US, with the value of these exports rising by 39 percent to 214 million euros in 2024. The US is Greece's largest market for table olives, accounting for over 30 percent of total exports. The potential loss of this market would be devastating for the sector.

Olive oil exports, which amount to 45,000 tons annually, are also a key concern, with the value fluctuating between 80-100 million euros depending on market conditions. Peach compote exports, especially to the US, have been a strong part of Greece’s food export industry. Despite previous tariff hikes, peach compote exports were valued at around 80 million euros in 2023, with the US market making up about 23 percent of Greece's total exports of this product.

Feta cheese, a staple of Greek exports to the US, faces particular challenges with the new tariffs. In 2024, Greek feta exports to the US amounted to 53.6 million euros. The US is the fifth-largest market for feta, but its market share has been increasingly threatened by domestic producers selling similar cheeses that do not meet the European Union's protected origin standards. The tariffs could provide US producers with a competitive advantage in pricing, undermining Greek producers.

Greek wine exports, the second-largest food export to the US, are also at risk. With sales projected to reach 19 million euros in 2024, Greek wineries like Vivlia Hora are particularly vulnerable, as the US remains a critical market for Greek wine despite being relatively small in total volume.

On the flip side, some Greek food companies with production facilities in the US, such as Fage and Mega Gyros, may benefit from the tariffs. These companies are better positioned to absorb the costs of increased tariffs and may even gain market share as US producers face higher costs.

The tariffs will ultimately test how loyal American consumers are to Greek brands. Some optimistic projections suggest that products priced under in the US may remain popular, even with the tariff increase. However, the true impact of these tariffs remains uncertain, and much will depend on how American consumers respond to potential price hikes. The next few months will be critical for assessing the real economic impact on Greece.