UK Considers Five-Year Troop Deployment to Ukraine for Military Rebuilding

The U.K. is reportedly considering a plan to deploy British troops to Ukraine for up to five years to assist in rebuilding the country's military, according to the Telegraph. This potential deployment is part of a broader European-led initiative to strengthen Ukraine's Armed Forces and stabilize the country, possibly following a ceasefire or peace agreement. The proposal is being developed by a coalition of countries, including the U.K. and France, with the aim of deterring future Russian aggression.

The idea was initially proposed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a summit in London on March 2, which gathered leaders from European nations and Canada to discuss postwar support for Ukraine. The plan has since attracted the interest of at least 37 nations, with 15 countries reportedly willing to contribute troops. The deployment would be gradual, with a focus on training Ukrainian forces and offering security assurances for Ukraine's airspace and territorial waters. Royal Air Force fighter jets may also be sent as part of the security guarantees.

French officials believe that Russian forces are unlikely to target Western troops in Ukraine, given the difficulties Russia has faced in making progress on the battlefield. Despite lobbying efforts by London and Paris for U.S. involvement in the plan, including airpower and intelligence support, the Trump administration has yet to make any commitments, particularly regarding ground troops. Trump has also refrained from offering security guarantees to Ukraine, and there are concerns about the long-term viability of the European-led force without U.S. support.

Trump had previously stated that Putin would likely accept European peacekeepers as part of a settlement, although Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected this notion. The Kremlin has made it clear that any foreign troop presence in Ukraine would be regarded as direct involvement in the conflict.