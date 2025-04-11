Over 200 Dead in Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse as Rescue Efforts End

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have concluded their rescue efforts and shifted to recovery operations following the catastrophic collapse of the Jet Set nightclub’s roof on Tuesday, which resulted in more than 200 fatalities. The tragic event occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, triggering nationwide shock and prompting a three-day mourning period.

Overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, civil protection teams hastened the removal of debris, recovering more bodies. Engineer Snayder Santana reported that the majority of those recovered were women, and efforts to identify the victims continue. By Thursday, the death toll had climbed to 221, with 189 people successfully rescued.

The government’s Emergency Operations Center announced that all viable rescue operations had been exhausted, and the focus now lies on the respectful recovery of the deceased. No survivors have been found since Tuesday. Director Juan Manuel Méndez, visibly emotional during a press conference, confirmed that the death toll had risen and expressed the difficulty of his role in leading the operation.

The disaster unfolded at around 1 a.m. when the roof of the nightclub caved in during a performance by merengue artist Rubby Pérez. Pérez himself was confirmed dead, with his body recovered on Wednesday. A funeral service for Pérez was held on Thursday, attended by the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, and other prominent figures from the music industry.

The nightclub, a well-known venue in the Caribbean nation, has a history of attracting high-profile guests, including former Major League Baseball players, two of whom were confirmed among the victims. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, but initial reports suggest that most victims sustained fatal head and chest injuries when the ceiling fell. The building, which was over 50 years old, could accommodate up to 500 people.

Desperate family members searched for their loved ones at hospitals and a field hospital set up near the venue. Aerial footage of the collapse showed a significant hole in the roof above where the audience had been. President Abinader, accompanied by First Lady Raquel Arbaje, visited the site on Tuesday morning to offer condolences to the grieving families.