Thousands Fined for Speeding, Drifting, and Phone Use as Sofia Police Step Up Patrols

Nearly 80,000 drivers have been recorded speeding on the streets of Sofia by cameras installed by the Traffic Police, according to Commissioner Nikolay Krusharski, Head of the “Traffic Police” Department at SDVR. Despite this high number, there has been a noticeable decline in road accidents in the capital compared to the same period last year, including fewer fatalities and injuries, BNR reports.

The deployment of additional patrol vehicles has improved the detection of reckless behavior. One notable recent case involved a young driver caught drifting on Cherni Vrah Blvd., identified and sanctioned thanks to a patrol car equipped with a video recorder. Since the beginning of the year, 24 drivers have been penalized for similar stunts. Traffic police efforts also include direct oversight, not just public reports.

Commissioner Krusharski highlighted the leading causes of traffic accidents in Sofia: excessive speed, failure to keep safe distance, and improper left turns. He also reported that 160 unlicensed drivers have been identified since the start of 2025. Authorities are addressing the growing trend of underage drivers using high-speed electric scooters and motorbikes in central areas, with targeted police operations underway.

The city's Ring Road remains a high-risk area for speeding. A stationary speed camera was recently installed on the Southern Arc, while mobile patrols monitor other major boulevards. Pedestrian safety remains a concern as well—particularly for those over 65. Since January, 1,730 pedestrians have been fined for dangerous crossing behavior.

Additionally, 961 drivers have been caught using mobile phones while driving this year. Although the number of drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs has not increased, it remains unchanged. The most frequently detected substances are cannabis and cocaine.

Meanwhile, a recent 24-hour nationwide campaign targeting speeding offenses recorded over 12,600 violations in a single day—roughly nine every minute—according to Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov of the Traffic Police. Authorities note an overall rise in traffic violations this month. As Easter approaches, increased road traffic is expected, and police presence across the country will be intensified.