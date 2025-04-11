Clock Ticking for Moscow: U.S. Threatens Harsh Sanctions If Ukraine Truce Fails
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering new sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not achieved by the end of April,
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink will resign from her position after three years of service, the State Department confirmed on April 10. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced the departure without elaborating on the reasons but commended Brink’s diplomatic efforts, calling her performance “extraordinary” and wishing her well.
Brink had previously submitted her resignation in January as part of the standard diplomatic transition during a change in U.S. administrations. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio initially declined to accept it. Her decision to step down now comes amid heightened tensions in U.S.-Ukraine relations.
Following his inauguration, President Donald Trump drastically altered Washington’s approach to Ukraine, suspending over $1 billion in military aid and halting shipments of weapons in early March. The move came after a contentious Oval Office meeting where Trump and Vice President JD Vance confronted President Volodymyr Zelensky over security guarantees. Zelensky left the meeting without finalizing a crucial minerals agreement, and Trump later labeled him “not ready for peace.”
Since then, criticism of Zelensky has intensified among some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers, with calls for his resignation emerging. Trump, meanwhile, has questioned the value of continued U.S. assistance, accusing European allies of falling short in their support—claims that are not backed by facts.
Although Trump has repeatedly advocated for ending the war, he has avoided mentioning sanctions on Russia or offering clear security assurances to Ukraine. The Kremlin has responded positively to Trump’s stance, stating it aligns closely with Moscow’s interests.
Trump’s efforts to mediate a ceasefire have also faltered. A 30-day truce proposed by Kyiv and Washington was rejected by Moscow, which reportedly went on to violate a partial agreement by continuing strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
