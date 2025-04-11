Heavy Snow and Wind Cause Widespread Outages and Road Disruptions in Northeastern Bulgaria

Severe weather conditions, including snowfall and strong winds, have led to widespread power outages in Northeastern Bulgaria, affecting over 100 settlements across the regions of Ruse, Silistra, Shumen, Targovishte, Dobrich, and Varna.

In the Shumen region, roads within the national road network remain dry, though strong winds have impacted infrastructure. In Razgrad, fallen trees have disrupted the electricity distribution system and complicated traffic. Roads there are wet but treated, with 13 snow removal machines deployed overnight to manage the situation.

In Targovishte, roadways are being partially sanded following snowfall. All routes remain open and passable. Similarly, in Dulovo, icy sections of road have been treated to ensure safe passage.

Conditions in Varna are gradually improving. While some areas in Vetrino and Suvorovo municipalities experienced outages overnight, electricity has since been fully restored, according to local authorities.

Meanwhile, in Pomorie, hurricane-force winds toppled a 50-meter crane near the Fishing Port. The structure collapsed onto nearby boats, causing damage, including punctures and sinkings. The crane had been situated in front of a demolished hotel where new construction is underway. No injuries have been reported, and assessments of the damages are still pending.