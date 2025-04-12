Low-Budget Airline Reveals Bulgarians’ Top Easter Travel Spots
Ryanair has analyzed booking trends for the period from April 17–24, 2025, to determine the most favored Easter travel destinations for Bulgarian passengers. According to their findings, Italy tops the list with 25% of bookings, followed by the United Kingdom (19%) and Spain (12%).
Italy continues to be a popular Easter destination, with Bulgarians taking advantage of direct flights from Sofia to Milan-Bergamo, Rome, Bari, and the newly added Pisa. Italy offers a perfect mix of cultural landmarks, delicious local cuisine, and pleasant spring weather. Easter traditions like Colomba Pasquale and roasted lamb contribute to the festive atmosphere, while new flight connections to Tuscany make it more accessible than ever.
The United Kingdom, particularly London, remains a top destination due to its large Bulgarian community, rich cultural offerings, and excellent shopping opportunities. London’s vast array of museums and attractions continue to draw many Bulgarian travelers over the Easter holiday.
Spain is also a favorite for Easter getaways, especially with its coastal cities such as Barcelona, Alicante, and Malaga. The Easter period offers the perfect combination of beach relaxation, local festivals, and historical exploration.
Ryanair's summer timetable from Sofia, which started on March 31, now includes 43 routes, including new destinations like Pisa (Italy) and Frankfurt-Hahn (Germany). With a range of choices for both cultural and sunny escapes, Ryanair promises more variety and budget-friendly travel options than ever before.
Alicja Wójcik-Gołębiowska, Ryanair's Head of Communications for Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltics, commented on the findings, stating, "Easter is an ideal time for travel, and we see Bulgarians opting for a blend of city breaks and new sunny routes. With our expanded summer schedule and 43 routes from Sofia, we offer greater flexibility to explore Europe at affordable prices. We are particularly excited about the demand for flights to Germany and the success of our new route to Frankfurt-Hahn, connecting Bulgaria with a major business and tourism hub."
Source: Ryanair press release
