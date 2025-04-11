Registration Opens for the 42nd Sofia Marathon

The 42nd Sofia Marathon is now accepting registrations for runners from both Bulgaria and abroad. Participants can sign up for 5 km, 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km distances on the newly launched website, www.sofiamarathon.bg. The event is scheduled for October 11 and 12, with the mass 5 km race taking place on October 11 and the longer races following on October 12. Early registrants will enjoy more favorable pricing. The marathon route for 2024 remains unchanged from last year, following positive feedback from participants.

The new website for the event, www.sofiamarathon.bg, will serve as the main platform for news and updates about the marathon. The updated site offers a more user-friendly registration process, enhanced features, and helpful information for both local and international participants, as well as valuable tips for race preparation and training.

Despite delays in the registration process this year, the organizers have been working alongside various partners to ensure a successful 2025 edition of the event. They have considered feedback from last year’s 6,000+ participants to improve the experience for future runners.

The Sofia Marathon, a longstanding tradition, continues to evolve. In 2024, the event introduced a certified race route passing by Sofia’s most iconic landmarks, as well as a music and arts program across eight stages in six districts of the city, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere for both participants and spectators. In a new initiative, Sofia Municipality provided free public transport cards for participants, a practice that will continue in future editions.

Following last year’s successes, the 2024 Sofia Marathon is expected to generate even greater interest. It remains an important cultural and sporting event for the city, attracting elite athletes and running enthusiasts from all over the world. The marathon’s growing reputation is reflected in its participation numbers, with nearly 7,000 runners from more than 60 countries in 2024. The prize fund exceeds 65,000 leva, with the winner of the classic distance set to receive 3,000 euros.

In 2025, leading athletic organizations like AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Road Races) and World Athletics have confirmed their support for the event, ensuring the Sofia Marathon's continued prominence on the global stage.