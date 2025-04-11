Registration Opens for the 42nd Sofia Marathon

Sports | April 11, 2025, Friday // 07:58
Bulgaria: Registration Opens for the 42nd Sofia Marathon

The 42nd Sofia Marathon is now accepting registrations for runners from both Bulgaria and abroad. Participants can sign up for 5 km, 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km distances on the newly launched website, www.sofiamarathon.bg. The event is scheduled for October 11 and 12, with the mass 5 km race taking place on October 11 and the longer races following on October 12. Early registrants will enjoy more favorable pricing. The marathon route for 2024 remains unchanged from last year, following positive feedback from participants.

The new website for the event, www.sofiamarathon.bg, will serve as the main platform for news and updates about the marathon. The updated site offers a more user-friendly registration process, enhanced features, and helpful information for both local and international participants, as well as valuable tips for race preparation and training.

Despite delays in the registration process this year, the organizers have been working alongside various partners to ensure a successful 2025 edition of the event. They have considered feedback from last year’s 6,000+ participants to improve the experience for future runners.

The Sofia Marathon, a longstanding tradition, continues to evolve. In 2024, the event introduced a certified race route passing by Sofia’s most iconic landmarks, as well as a music and arts program across eight stages in six districts of the city, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere for both participants and spectators. In a new initiative, Sofia Municipality provided free public transport cards for participants, a practice that will continue in future editions.

Following last year’s successes, the 2024 Sofia Marathon is expected to generate even greater interest. It remains an important cultural and sporting event for the city, attracting elite athletes and running enthusiasts from all over the world. The marathon’s growing reputation is reflected in its participation numbers, with nearly 7,000 runners from more than 60 countries in 2024. The prize fund exceeds 65,000 leva, with the winner of the classic distance set to receive 3,000 euros.

In 2025, leading athletic organizations like AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Road Races) and World Athletics have confirmed their support for the event, ensuring the Sofia Marathon's continued prominence on the global stage.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Marathon, sofia, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Lower Highway Speed Limit to 130 km/h Under Proposed Reforms

The legal speed limit for category B vehicles on Bulgaria’s highways is set to be reduced from 140 km/h to 130 km/h

Society | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Housing Prices in Bulgaria Rise 6% Amid Eurozone Anticipation

Bulgaria's real estate market has seen a notable uptick since the beginning of 2025, with housing prices increasing by approximately 6%

Business » Properties | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Sofia Public Transport Workers to Protest on Monday

On Monday, April 14, Sofia's public transport employees will stage a protest, blocking three major intersections in the city to demand higher wages.

Society | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Palm Sunday in Bulgaria: A Fusion of Faith, Folklore, and Floral Celebrations

Palm Sunday (or Tsvetnitsa), one of Bulgaria’s most cherished spring holidays, is observed on April 13 (Sunday) this year.

Society » Culture | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries

Bulgaria ranks as one of the top countries in Southeast Europe for ordering healthy meals

Society » Health | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Phase Out Paper Employment Record Books in Favor of Digital Versions

Starting June 1 of this year, Bulgaria will officially introduce the electronic employment record book, phasing out the paper version in the process

Business | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria’s Ramazanov Wins European Wrestling Gold After Stunning Comeback

Olympic champion Magomed Ramazanov captured the European freestyle wrestling title in the 86 kg category

Sports | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Retains 18th Spot in ATP Rankings, Tomova Climbs

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, has held onto his 18th spot in the latest ATP rankings

Sports | April 7, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Bulgaria's Stiliyana Nikolova Claims Two Golds at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

Bulgarian rhythmic gymnast Stiliyana Nikolova secured two gold medals at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup,

Sports | April 7, 2025, Monday // 08:47

Bulgaria Misses Out on Medal in Ensemble All-Around at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

The Bulgarian women's rhythmic gymnastics ensemble finished fourth in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup,

Sports | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:17

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Miami Masters Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win

Grigor Dimitrov secured a place in the semi-finals of the Miami Masters after an intense three-hour battle against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo

Sports | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:51

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Competes for Best Weightlifter in Europe Title

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar, the Olympic weightlifting champion, has been nominated for the title of best weightlifter in Europe for 2024

Sports | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria