Bulgaria to Introduce Criminal Liability for Unpermitted Drone Operations

Crime | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Introduce Criminal Liability for Unpermitted Drone Operations @Pexels

Bulgaria is set to introduce criminal liability for operating drones without the necessary permits under new amendments to the Civil Aviation Act, which have recently been approved by the Council of Ministers, writes "Sega". The draft amendments, which are now awaiting parliamentary approval, aim to tighten controls over unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and establish clear regulations for their use in restricted zones.

The proposed changes to the Criminal Code would hold individuals accountable for operating drones illegally, particularly in areas that are off-limits, such as near airports or other secure locations. This move follows heightened concerns after a mysterious drone incident at Sofia Airport in February 2023, which caused flight delays and raised questions about airport security. The amendments aim to prevent such incidents by setting rules for drone operations, including protocols for forced landings or removal of non-compliant UAVs.

Although it is not yet clear whether the new regulations will impose criminal charges for any unauthorized drone operation, experts anticipate that the primary focus will be on drones entering prohibited areas, especially those of significant size and potential danger.

The Sofia Airport Drone Incident and Its Aftermath

The proposed legislation comes in the wake of a high-profile security breach at Sofia Airport on February 7, 2023, when a large drone, suspected to be military-grade, operated freely in the restricted airspace. The drone, which weighed around 30 kg and had a wingspan of 1.5 meters, was able to evade authorities for a considerable time, despite being detected by airport monitoring systems. This incident caused disruptions to several flights, including those already in the air, and intensified fears regarding airport safety.

The drone's flight raised concerns about possible espionage or testing of Bulgaria's security systems, with many speculating that it was a deliberate provocation. No trace of the drone or its operator has been found, despite ongoing investigations by the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Agency. Experts suggest that the drone's software had been altered to bypass restrictions typically placed on such vehicles near airports.

Government Response and New Safety Measures

In response to the incident, Bulgaria’s Minister of Transport, Grozdan Karadjov, convened an emergency meeting with relevant stakeholders to discuss measures for enhancing the country's response to unauthorized drone activity. The meeting, which included representatives from the Ministry of Interior, National Security Agency, and civil aviation authorities, resulted in the decision to equip all major international airports in Bulgaria with anti-drone systems.

The Border Police also emphasized the need for such systems at Bulgaria's borders and other critical sites, such as the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. The introduction of anti-drone measures is seen as essential for protecting not only airports but also sensitive infrastructure across the country from potential drone threats.

Future Plans and Ongoing Investigations

The investigation into the February drone incident continues, with the Border Police and Ministry of Interior working to identify those responsible for the unlawful drone activity. The government has also highlighted the growing importance of implementing anti-drone technologies, particularly along Bulgaria’s borders, where drones are increasingly used for illicit activities such as migrant smuggling and drug trafficking.

A concept for deploying anti-drone systems at the Bulgarian-Turkish border has already been developed, and public procurement procedures are underway to secure the necessary funding and contractor support for these projects. These efforts are part of broader plans to bolster national security and ensure that Bulgaria’s critical infrastructure is adequately protected from evolving technological threats.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drone, Bulgaria, criminal

Related Articles:

Registration Opens for the 42nd Sofia Marathon

The 42nd Sofia Marathon is now accepting registrations for runners from both Bulgaria and abroad

Sports | April 11, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Clouds and Cooler Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for April 11

The weather across Bulgaria on April 11 is expected to start mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 17:24

Bulgaria's Interior Ministry Proposes Lower Fees for Chip-Enabled ID Cards Until End of 2025

The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has proposed a significant reduction in the fee for issuing ID cards with a chip

Society | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:58

Bulgarian Opposition Accused of Undermining Eurozone Bid Amid No-Confidence Votes

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov (GERB party) has accused part of the Bulgarian opposition of attempting to obstruct the country’s path to eurozone membership

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:03

Another No-Confidence Vote Filed Against Bulgarian Government Amid Growing Political Tensions

A second motion of no confidence in the Bulgarian government was submitted to the National Assembly

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:10

Bulgaria's Nuclear Energy Potential for AI and Data Centers

Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of leveraging its nuclear power capabilities to attract the IT sector, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers

Business » Energy | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 13:58
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bodies Near Sofia's 'Iliyantsi' District Identified as 63-Year-Old Twin Brothers

The identities of the two male bodies discovered near Sofia’s "Iliyantsi" district have been confirmed as 63-year-old twins Ivan and Toma Penkovi

Crime | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:28

Man Found Dead in Flooded Basement in Sofia, Suspected Murder

A serious criminal case has emerged in Sofia after the body of a man was discovered in a water-filled basement of a municipal apartment building

Crime | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 14:08

'She Was an Angel': Grief and Outrage After Fatal Road Accident Claims Young Life

Today, family, friends, and the community bid farewell to 12-year-old Siyana, who tragically lost her life in a serious car accident near Telish

Crime | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

Grieving Father Calls for Justice After Daughter’s Death in Pleven Truck Accident

Nikolay Popov, the grieving father of 12-year-old Siyana, shared a heartbreaking post on his Facebook, describing the tragic loss of his daughter, who was killed in a severe accident near the Bulgarian village of Telish on Monday

Crime | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 13:40

Bulgaria: Man Receives 5-Year Sentence After Slashing Wife in Domestic Violence Incident

A 36-year-old man, who attacked his wife with a mock knife, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

Crime | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:32

No Evidence of Foul Play in Fire That Killed Bulgarian European Prosecutor’s Mother

The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that no evidence of foul play has been found in the death of the mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

Crime | March 31, 2025, Monday // 16:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria