Bulgaria to Introduce Criminal Liability for Unpermitted Drone Operations

Bulgaria is set to introduce criminal liability for operating drones without the necessary permits under new amendments to the Civil Aviation Act, which have recently been approved by the Council of Ministers, writes "Sega". The draft amendments, which are now awaiting parliamentary approval, aim to tighten controls over unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and establish clear regulations for their use in restricted zones.

The proposed changes to the Criminal Code would hold individuals accountable for operating drones illegally, particularly in areas that are off-limits, such as near airports or other secure locations. This move follows heightened concerns after a mysterious drone incident at Sofia Airport in February 2023, which caused flight delays and raised questions about airport security. The amendments aim to prevent such incidents by setting rules for drone operations, including protocols for forced landings or removal of non-compliant UAVs.

Although it is not yet clear whether the new regulations will impose criminal charges for any unauthorized drone operation, experts anticipate that the primary focus will be on drones entering prohibited areas, especially those of significant size and potential danger.

The Sofia Airport Drone Incident and Its Aftermath

The proposed legislation comes in the wake of a high-profile security breach at Sofia Airport on February 7, 2023, when a large drone, suspected to be military-grade, operated freely in the restricted airspace. The drone, which weighed around 30 kg and had a wingspan of 1.5 meters, was able to evade authorities for a considerable time, despite being detected by airport monitoring systems. This incident caused disruptions to several flights, including those already in the air, and intensified fears regarding airport safety.

The drone's flight raised concerns about possible espionage or testing of Bulgaria's security systems, with many speculating that it was a deliberate provocation. No trace of the drone or its operator has been found, despite ongoing investigations by the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Agency. Experts suggest that the drone's software had been altered to bypass restrictions typically placed on such vehicles near airports.

Government Response and New Safety Measures

In response to the incident, Bulgaria’s Minister of Transport, Grozdan Karadjov, convened an emergency meeting with relevant stakeholders to discuss measures for enhancing the country's response to unauthorized drone activity. The meeting, which included representatives from the Ministry of Interior, National Security Agency, and civil aviation authorities, resulted in the decision to equip all major international airports in Bulgaria with anti-drone systems.

The Border Police also emphasized the need for such systems at Bulgaria's borders and other critical sites, such as the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. The introduction of anti-drone measures is seen as essential for protecting not only airports but also sensitive infrastructure across the country from potential drone threats.

Future Plans and Ongoing Investigations

The investigation into the February drone incident continues, with the Border Police and Ministry of Interior working to identify those responsible for the unlawful drone activity. The government has also highlighted the growing importance of implementing anti-drone technologies, particularly along Bulgaria’s borders, where drones are increasingly used for illicit activities such as migrant smuggling and drug trafficking.

A concept for deploying anti-drone systems at the Bulgarian-Turkish border has already been developed, and public procurement procedures are underway to secure the necessary funding and contractor support for these projects. These efforts are part of broader plans to bolster national security and ensure that Bulgaria’s critical infrastructure is adequately protected from evolving technological threats.