Bulgaria's Interior Ministry Proposes Lower Fees for Chip-Enabled ID Cards Until End of 2025

Registration Opens for the 42nd Sofia Marathon
The 42nd Sofia Marathon is now accepting registrations for runners from both Bulgaria and abroad
The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has proposed a significant reduction in the fee for issuing ID cards with a chip, to be in effect until the end of 2025, writes "Sega". The change is outlined in a draft amendment to Tariff No. 4, which governs the fees collected within the Ministry’s system under the State Fees Act. The draft has been published on the government's public consultation portal.
Under the proposal, the current fee of 30 leva for a chip-enabled ID card—introduced at the beginning of 2024—would be lowered to 18 leva, aligning it with the previous cost of an ID card without a chip. The ministry aims to promote the issuance of the new model ID card that includes an electronic data carrier with biometric information and, in the future, an electronic identity certificate.
The draft also suggests specific reduced fees for different age groups. For individuals aged 14 to 18, the fee for a card valid for four years would be 13 leva. For those between 18 and 70 years of age, the fee for a card with a 10-year validity would be 18 leva.
According to the Interior Minister’s report to the government, the proposed changes are intended to encourage citizens to transition to the updated ID card model, which is a step toward modernizing personal identification and enhancing digital identity security in the country.
The weather across Bulgaria on April 11 is expected to start mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon
Residents of Bobov Dol, a town in Bulgaria, have organized protests in response to a mass poisoning of dogs within the city
Rhodope Municipality in Bulgaria has declared a day of mourning today to honor the memory of two young children from the village of Belashtitsa who recently passed away
A recent study by BG Be Active across 63 Bulgarian municipalities reveals a strong public concern about environmental issues, yet highlights a lack of trust in institutional responses and limited awareness of relevant policies
Thursday will bring mostly cloudy conditions across the country, accompanied by rain throughout the day
Public transport workers in Sofia will stage another protest on Monday, April 14, with plans to block three major intersections in the capital
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase