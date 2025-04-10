Bulgaria's Interior Ministry Proposes Lower Fees for Chip-Enabled ID Cards Until End of 2025

Society | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:58
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Interior Ministry Proposes Lower Fees for Chip-Enabled ID Cards Until End of 2025

The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has proposed a significant reduction in the fee for issuing ID cards with a chip, to be in effect until the end of 2025, writes "Sega". The change is outlined in a draft amendment to Tariff No. 4, which governs the fees collected within the Ministry’s system under the State Fees Act. The draft has been published on the government's public consultation portal.

Under the proposal, the current fee of 30 leva for a chip-enabled ID card—introduced at the beginning of 2024—would be lowered to 18 leva, aligning it with the previous cost of an ID card without a chip. The ministry aims to promote the issuance of the new model ID card that includes an electronic data carrier with biometric information and, in the future, an electronic identity certificate.

The draft also suggests specific reduced fees for different age groups. For individuals aged 14 to 18, the fee for a card valid for four years would be 13 leva. For those between 18 and 70 years of age, the fee for a card with a 10-year validity would be 18 leva.

According to the Interior Minister’s report to the government, the proposed changes are intended to encourage citizens to transition to the updated ID card model, which is a step toward modernizing personal identification and enhancing digital identity security in the country.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ID, Bulgaria, chip

Related Articles:

Registration Opens for the 42nd Sofia Marathon

The 42nd Sofia Marathon is now accepting registrations for runners from both Bulgaria and abroad

Sports | April 11, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Clouds and Cooler Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for April 11

The weather across Bulgaria on April 11 is expected to start mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 17:24

Bulgaria to Introduce Criminal Liability for Unpermitted Drone Operations

Bulgaria is set to introduce criminal liability for operating drones without the necessary permits under new amendments to the Civil Aviation Act, which have recently been approved by the Council of Ministers

Crime | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:36

Bulgarian Opposition Accused of Undermining Eurozone Bid Amid No-Confidence Votes

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov (GERB party) has accused part of the Bulgarian opposition of attempting to obstruct the country’s path to eurozone membership

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:03

Another No-Confidence Vote Filed Against Bulgarian Government Amid Growing Political Tensions

A second motion of no confidence in the Bulgarian government was submitted to the National Assembly

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:10

Bulgaria's Nuclear Energy Potential for AI and Data Centers

Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of leveraging its nuclear power capabilities to attract the IT sector, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers

Business » Energy | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 13:58
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Clouds and Cooler Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for April 11

The weather across Bulgaria on April 11 is expected to start mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 17:24

Protest in Bulgarian Town Over Mass Poisoning of Dogs

Residents of Bobov Dol, a town in Bulgaria, have organized protests in response to a mass poisoning of dogs within the city

Society | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Day of Mourning Declared in Rhodope After Deaths of Infant and 6-Year-Old

Rhodope Municipality in Bulgaria has declared a day of mourning today to honor the memory of two young children from the village of Belashtitsa who recently passed away

Society » Incidents | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:09

Bulgarians Acknowledge the Climate Crisis, but Lack Trust in Solutions

A recent study by BG Be Active across 63 Bulgarian municipalities reveals a strong public concern about environmental issues, yet highlights a lack of trust in institutional responses and limited awareness of relevant policies

Society » Environment | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:03

Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Windy Thursday Ahead with Snow in the Northeast

Thursday will bring mostly cloudy conditions across the country, accompanied by rain throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Sofia Public Transport Workers to Protest Again: See When

Public transport workers in Sofia will stage another protest on Monday, April 14, with plans to block three major intersections in the capital

Society | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria