Bulgaria's Interior Ministry Proposes Lower Fees for Chip-Enabled ID Cards Until End of 2025

The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has proposed a significant reduction in the fee for issuing ID cards with a chip, to be in effect until the end of 2025, writes "Sega". The change is outlined in a draft amendment to Tariff No. 4, which governs the fees collected within the Ministry’s system under the State Fees Act. The draft has been published on the government's public consultation portal.

Under the proposal, the current fee of 30 leva for a chip-enabled ID card—introduced at the beginning of 2024—would be lowered to 18 leva, aligning it with the previous cost of an ID card without a chip. The ministry aims to promote the issuance of the new model ID card that includes an electronic data carrier with biometric information and, in the future, an electronic identity certificate.

The draft also suggests specific reduced fees for different age groups. For individuals aged 14 to 18, the fee for a card valid for four years would be 13 leva. For those between 18 and 70 years of age, the fee for a card with a 10-year validity would be 18 leva.

According to the Interior Minister’s report to the government, the proposed changes are intended to encourage citizens to transition to the updated ID card model, which is a step toward modernizing personal identification and enhancing digital identity security in the country.