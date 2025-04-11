EU Extends Transport Visa-Free Regime with Ukraine Until End of 2025

The transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and the European Union has been extended until the end of 2025, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday via Telegram, as reported by European Pravda.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukrainian road carriers will continue to operate in EU member states without the need for special permits. This marks the fourth extension of the agreement since its initial signing, underscoring its practical benefits and sustained relevance.

According to the prime minister, the agreement has significantly boosted trade flows. Road exports from Ukraine to the EU have increased by 42%, while road imports to Ukraine have risen by 37%. He noted that this visa-free transport arrangement is a key element of Ukraine’s sectoral integration with the EU and supports its broader path toward full membership.

The original agreement, signed on 29 June 2022, was part of the EU’s solidarity efforts following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Commonly referred to as the “transport visa-free regime,” the deal allows Ukrainian freight carriers to enter EU territory without the quotas and individual permits that were previously required.

Additionally, Ukraine is also awaiting the extension of the EU’s current trade liberalisation measures beyond 5 June. Kyiv expects the continuation of this policy until the end of 2025, when a new framework is anticipated to replace it.