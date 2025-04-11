EU Extends Transport Visa-Free Regime with Ukraine Until End of 2025

World » UKRAINE | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 17:26
Bulgaria: EU Extends Transport Visa-Free Regime with Ukraine Until End of 2025

The transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and the European Union has been extended until the end of 2025, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday via Telegram, as reported by European Pravda.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukrainian road carriers will continue to operate in EU member states without the need for special permits. This marks the fourth extension of the agreement since its initial signing, underscoring its practical benefits and sustained relevance.

According to the prime minister, the agreement has significantly boosted trade flows. Road exports from Ukraine to the EU have increased by 42%, while road imports to Ukraine have risen by 37%. He noted that this visa-free transport arrangement is a key element of Ukraine’s sectoral integration with the EU and supports its broader path toward full membership.

The original agreement, signed on 29 June 2022, was part of the EU’s solidarity efforts following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Commonly referred to as the “transport visa-free regime,” the deal allows Ukrainian freight carriers to enter EU territory without the quotas and individual permits that were previously required.

Additionally, Ukraine is also awaiting the extension of the EU’s current trade liberalisation measures beyond 5 June. Kyiv expects the continuation of this policy until the end of 2025, when a new framework is anticipated to replace it.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, EU, transport, visa

Related Articles:

New Digital Customs Barrier for EU Imports Starts in September 2025

Starting from September 1, 2025, companies transporting goods by land into the European Union will be required to submit advance customs information via the new ICS2

Business | April 11, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Weakness? EU Delays Countermeasures After Trump’s Tariff Concession

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday that the European Union will pause its planned countermeasures against U.S. tariffs

World » EU | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 15:24

EU Rejects Serbia's False 'Shopi Nation' and 'Surdulica Martyrs' Claims Against Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) has rejected Serbian propaganda related to the so-called "Shopi nation" in Bulgaria and the so-called "Surdulica martyrs

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Von der Leyen Backs Trump's Move to Stabilize Global Trade with Tariff Pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on more than 75 countries

World » EU | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:07

EU Approves Trade Countermeasures Against US Tariffs

EU Member States have officially approved the European Commission's proposal to impose trade countermeasures against the United States

World » EU | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 22:14

Sofia Public Transport Workers to Protest Again: See When

Public transport workers in Sofia will stage another protest on Monday, April 14, with plans to block three major intersections in the capital

Society | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russia's Spring Offensive 'Already Underway,' Says Ukrainian Commander

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on April 9 that Russia’s spring offensive against Ukraine has effectively already started

World » Ukraine | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 12:35

Ukrainian Troops Capture Two Chinese Nationals Fighting for Russia (VIDEO)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast have captured two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian military units

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 17:13

'Secret Weapon:' Zaluzhnyi Confirms the Hidden U.S.-Ukraine War Command Center in Germany!

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief and current Ambassador to the U.K., has provided insights into the pivotal role of the joint Ukrainian-U.S. headquarters in Wiesbaden

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 13:02

'I’m Not Happy' – Trump Condemns Russia’s Relentless Strikes on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed strong disapproval of Russia's intensified strikes against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 09:34

European Commission Considers Alternatives for Ukrainian Refugees Beyond 2026

The European Commission has yet to decide on the future of temporary protection status for Ukrainians beyond March 2026

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2025, Monday // 17:14

EU Lacks Unified Plan for Ukrainian Refugees in Case of Ceasefire

Millions of Ukrainian refugees residing in the European Union could face uncertainty regarding their legal status if a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is reached

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2025, Monday // 13:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria