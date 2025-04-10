Bulgarian Opposition Accused of Undermining Eurozone Bid Amid No-Confidence Votes

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov (GERB party) has accused part of the Bulgarian opposition of attempting to obstruct the country’s path to eurozone membership and disrupt the functioning of both the government and parliament. During a visit to Sliven, Mitov commented on the latest vote of no confidence submitted by the MECH party, supported by "Revival" and "Greatness," calling the motion, as well as the repeated parliamentary hearing requests, abnormal and counterproductive to the legislative process. He insisted that such hearings should take place within parliamentary committees, not in plenary sessions.

Mitov claimed the opposition aims to turn parliament into a convention-like forum rather than a legislative body focused on drafting and passing laws. He emphasized that the no-confidence votes are part of a broader strategy to hinder legislative progress and eurozone accession efforts. He further questioned the legitimacy of these actions, given that the current government has only been in power for three months. He rejected accusations of systemic failures and corruption, pointing out that major public procurement processes have yet to begin.

Mitov stressed that the role of the parliamentary majority is to prevent these obstructionist tactics and ensure that the legislative and executive branches can operate effectively. He highlighted the importance of using existing mechanisms such as parliamentary control days and targeted hearings to maintain oversight.

Meanwhile, Acad. Nikolai Denkov, former prime minister and current MP from the WCC-DB coalition, addressed journalists in parliament, emphasizing the dual criteria required for eurozone entry—technical and political. He noted that demonstrating a clear political majority in support of Bulgaria’s eurozone candidacy is essential. Denkov explained that his coalition will not participate in no-confidence votes until a decision date on eurozone membership is determined, after which they intend to initiate their own vote.

Denkov criticized GERB leader Boyko Borissov, urging him to prioritize anti-corruption reforms if he genuinely supports eurozone accession. He accused Borissov of shielding corruption-related issues, including smuggling, and called for swift legislative action on pending laws. Denkov also demanded transparency in unresolved scandals, citing the case of the Chiren gas storage project as an example of the urgent need for accountability.