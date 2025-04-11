Clouds and Cooler Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for April 11

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 17:24
Bulgaria: Clouds and Cooler Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for April 11 @Pexels

The weather across Bulgaria on April 11 is expected to start mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will range from -2°C to 3°C, hovering around 0°C in Sofia. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow throughout the day. Maximum daytime temperatures will be between 10°C and 15°C, with Sofia seeing highs close to 10°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be predominantly cloudy with rain showers expected in the evening. Winds from the northwest will be moderate to strong. Daytime highs will be between 7°C and 9°C. Seawater temperatures will range from 8°C to 10°C.

In the mountains, skies will be mostly cloudy, though no precipitation is expected. A strong to gale-force northwesterly wind will prevail. Temperatures will reach around 2°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and drop to about -5°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

