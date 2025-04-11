Clouds and Cooler Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for April 11

Registration Opens for the 42nd Sofia Marathon
The 42nd Sofia Marathon is now accepting registrations for runners from both Bulgaria and abroad
The weather across Bulgaria on April 11 is expected to start mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will range from -2°C to 3°C, hovering around 0°C in Sofia. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow throughout the day. Maximum daytime temperatures will be between 10°C and 15°C, with Sofia seeing highs close to 10°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be predominantly cloudy with rain showers expected in the evening. Winds from the northwest will be moderate to strong. Daytime highs will be between 7°C and 9°C. Seawater temperatures will range from 8°C to 10°C.
In the mountains, skies will be mostly cloudy, though no precipitation is expected. A strong to gale-force northwesterly wind will prevail. Temperatures will reach around 2°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and drop to about -5°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
A recent study by BG Be Active across 63 Bulgarian municipalities reveals a strong public concern about environmental issues, yet highlights a lack of trust in institutional responses and limited awareness of relevant policies
Thursday will bring mostly cloudy conditions across the country, accompanied by rain throughout the day
On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience unsettled weather conditions, with isolated light rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon
Europe experienced its hottest March in recorded history in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the continent's ongoing climate crisis
During the night, skies across most of Bulgaria will remain mostly clear, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
Snowfall was reported Monday morning over Shipka Pass
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase