Another No-Confidence Vote Filed Against Bulgarian Government Amid Growing Political Tensions

A second motion of no confidence in the Bulgarian government was submitted to the National Assembly, backed by the same three political groups that supported the first attempt: the MECH party, “Revival,” and “Greatness.” This time, the formal initiator is MECH, with the stated reason being the government’s alleged failure to combat corruption.

The opposition WCC-DB coalition declined to support the motion. “Revival” leader Kostadin Kostadinov accused them of acting as a “crutch” to the government. When questioned about the fact that only 54 MPs supported the motion—insufficient to bring down the cabinet—Kostadinov insisted the government is doomed regardless: “It will fall—if not today, then next week or next month—because it lacks a foreign policy.” He criticized the current governing coalition of GERB, DPS, BSP, TISP, and WCC-DB (as a "crutch") as a historic setback for Bulgaria, vowing to continue challenging the administration.

MECH’s leader, Radostin Vassilev, expressed cautious optimism that the vote might succeed with unexpected support. He did not specify where that support might come from but noted the debate itself could draw in additional parliamentary groups.

WCC-DB reaffirmed they would not back the motion. According to their co-chair Nikolai Denkov, the vote is merely an obstruction tactic that threatens Bulgaria’s European development. He emphasized that WCC-DB would initiate its own motion of no confidence, but only after a date is set for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone—calling it a national priority.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov dismissed the motion as a waste of parliamentary time and sharply criticized WCC-DB’s stated intention to submit a future vote timed with the eurozone announcement. He warned this could jeopardize Bulgaria’s positive evaluation and empower figures like Delyan Peevski. Borissov also forecasted that the upcoming parliamentary debate would turn into a political blame game, hindering legislative progress.

DPS co-chair Delyan Peevski echoed Borissov’s view, calling the no-confidence attempt a distraction. The BSP also criticized the opposition’s approach, lamenting the absence of the traditional 100-day grace period for new governments. Still, they insisted they would remain in power to ensure national stability, warning of potential chaos if the government were ousted.

The “Greatness” party said they are preparing their own future motion of no confidence, without specifying details.

President Rumen Radev also weighed in, stating that a vote of no confidence is the most powerful tool available to the opposition in a parliamentary democracy. However, he warned that without solid arguments and unified support, such efforts risk losing their impact. Responding to recent criticism by Borissov over alleged corruption in caretaker governments he appointed, Radev accused Borissov of trying to shift blame. He also rejected Borissov’s criticism of the Botas contract, pointing out the inconsistency in his past and current positions on the matter.

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition remained firm that the government would survive the vote. WCC-DB reiterated they would not support any no-confidence motion until the European Commission issues its report on Bulgaria’s eurozone readiness.