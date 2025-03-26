Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025: 'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World'

The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) will be held under the auspices of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye and hosted by H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the NEST Congress Centre in Antalya on 11-13 April 2025.

This year, the ADF will convene under the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World" and focus on redefining the role of diplomacy in resolving regional and global issues. Addressing the multi-layered challenges facing the international system, the Forum will highlight the importance of dialogue in responding to these challenges.

Rising geopolitical tensions, global inequalities, violence targeting civilians, lack of tolerance, uncertainties brought about by technological transformations and the multidimensional effects of the climate crisis undermine confidence in the international system. In this critical period, ADF will underline the stabilizing and unifying power of diplomacy and propose solutions within the framework of regional and global cooperation.

Nearly 450 representatives from approximately 140 countries, including more than 20 Heads of State and Government, 2 Speakers of Parliament, 74 Ministers, 23 Deputy Ministers, 11 Members of Parliament will participate in the Forum, which will bring together global leaders, policymakers, academics, representatives from the world of business, media and civil society, to explore how diplomacy can change the current course and provide guidance to find common ground to act together in a fragmented world. 950 journalists from nearly 50 countries have been accredited for the forum.

In three different formats (ADFPanel, ADFRound, ADFTalk) and around 50 sessions, the 3-day Forum will cover a wide spectrumof topics, that concern different geographies from the Middle East to Asia-Pacific and from Africa to Latin America, as well as various themes ranging from climate change to terrorism, humanitarian aid to digitalization and from food security to artificial intelligence.

Having hosted multifaceted discussions on global and regional issues to date, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum has become an effective platform in the international arena offered by Türkiye for dialogue and solutions. Organized under the themes "Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches" in 2021, "Recoding Diplomacy" in 2022 and "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil" in 2024, the Forum continues to be one of the dialogue centres of global diplomacy, where the dynamics of international relations are analysed with a wider participation with every passing year.