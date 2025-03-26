Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025: 'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World'

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 15:13
Bulgaria: Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025: 'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World'

The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) will be held under the auspices of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye and hosted by H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the NEST Congress Centre in Antalya on 11-13 April 2025.

This year, the ADF will convene under the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World" and focus on redefining the role of diplomacy in resolving regional and global issues. Addressing the multi-layered challenges facing the international system, the Forum will highlight the importance of dialogue in responding to these challenges.

Rising geopolitical tensions, global inequalities, violence targeting civilians, lack of tolerance, uncertainties brought about by technological transformations and the multidimensional effects of the climate crisis undermine confidence in the international system. In this critical period, ADF will underline the stabilizing and unifying power of diplomacy and propose solutions within the framework of regional and global cooperation.

Nearly 450 representatives from approximately 140 countries, including more than 20 Heads of State and Government, 2 Speakers of Parliament, 74 Ministers, 23 Deputy Ministers, 11 Members of Parliament will participate in the Forum, which will bring together global leaders, policymakers, academics, representatives from the world of business, media and civil society, to explore how diplomacy can change the current course and provide guidance to find common ground to act together in a fragmented world. 950 journalists from nearly 50 countries have been accredited for the forum.

In three different formats (ADFPanel, ADFRound, ADFTalk) and around 50 sessions, the 3-day Forum will cover a wide spectrumof topics, that concern different geographies from the Middle East to Asia-Pacific and from Africa to Latin America, as well as various themes ranging from climate change to terrorism, humanitarian aid to digitalization and from food security to artificial intelligence.

Having hosted multifaceted discussions on global and regional issues to date, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum has become an effective platform in the international arena offered by Türkiye for dialogue and solutions. Organized under the themes "Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches" in 2021, "Recoding Diplomacy" in 2022 and "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil" in 2024, the Forum continues to be one of the dialogue centres of global diplomacy, where the dynamics of international relations are analysed with a wider participation with every passing year.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Antalya, diplomacy, forum, Turkiye

Related Articles:

Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency

Politics » Diplomacy | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Türkiye Eyes Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

Türkiye has indicated its openness to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a broader mission, according to sources familiar with discussions

World » Ukraine | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:45

Modern Art Exhibition: 'In the Footsteps of Pioneers'

Ardan Özmenoğlu’s solo exhibition "In the Footsteps of Pioneers" will take place from March 7 to 14 at the Vivacom Art Hall in Sofia

Society » Culture | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:44

A New Vision for Europe's Future: Security, Economy, and the EU-Türkiye Relationship

The upcoming emergency summit of European leaders on Ukraine is not just a crisis response, at the same time it is also a historic opportunity to redefine Europe's economic and political trajectory

Novinite Insider » Opinions | February 21, 2025, Friday // 13:14

Türkiye Commemorates Second Anniversary of Earthquakes, Emphasizing Solidarity and Continued Support

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the February 6 earthquakes, Fahrettin Altun, Head of Communications for the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, shared a message on his social media account

World | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

US Embassy Helps Bulgaria Welcome its First F-16

Bulgaria’s first F-16 landed on Tuesday afternoon at the Third Fighter Air Base at Graf Ignatievo

Politics » Diplomacy | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:16

Serbia Appoints Military Intelligence Officer as New Ambassador to Bulgaria

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has appointed Milan Ravic as Serbia's new ambassador to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency

Politics » Diplomacy | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

Bulgarian-Turkish Trade Reaches New Heights, Eyes €10 Billion Milestone

Bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Turkey reached a record high in 2024, totaling 7.7 billion euros, marking a 15.6% increase compared to the previous year

Politics » Diplomacy | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05

President Radev: Bulgaria Can Strengthen Strategic Ties with Japan in Eastern Europe

President Rumen Radev met with representatives from the Japan-Bulgarian Business Association (JBBA) to discuss strengthening bilateral ties between Bulgaria and Japan

Politics » Diplomacy | March 24, 2025, Monday // 10:25

U.S. V Corps Commanding General Visits Bulgaria to Strengthen U.S.-Bulgarian Defense Cooperation

Lieutenant General Charles Costanza, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army’s V Corps, visited Bulgaria from March 13-15

Politics » Diplomacy | March 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria