Bulgaria's Nuclear Energy Potential for AI and Data Centers

Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of leveraging its nuclear power capabilities to attract the IT sector, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers. BNR reports. The Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is seen as an ideal location for these technologies, which are energy-intensive. Recently, both President Rumen Radev and Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov emphasized that Bulgaria could capitalize on new nuclear capacities to support AI initiatives and attract data centers. Stankov has even proposed a roadshow to present these opportunities to potential investors.

Currently, Bulgaria is home to around 20 data centers located in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Ruse, managed by 11 organizations. The newly upgraded "Discoverer" supercomputer, a Bulgarian AI project, is also part of the country's push to develop cutting-edge technologies. However, to meet the growing energy demand, the IT sector requires more than just traditional electrical power—it needs a stable and affordable energy supply, which small modular reactors (SMRs) could potentially offer.

The SMR technology solves the logistical challenges of energy transportation and distribution, though commercial examples of using such reactors to power data centers are still lacking. According to Zdravko Nikolov, CEO of Equinix Bulgaria, the economic viability of data centers seeking electricity is a more pressing concern than the sheer availability of energy. Artificial intelligence, which consumes vast amounts of power, is expected to drive the demand for new energy sources beyond major urban centers.

The "Discoverer" supercomputer, at its peak, uses about 1 megawatt of power. Petar Stattev from Sofia Tech Park suggested that Bulgaria could promote its nuclear capacity by powering supercomputers with modular reactors. He noted that one of the biggest costs associated with maintaining high-performance computers is the energy required. The money saved on energy could be reinvested into enhancing supercomputers with more advanced features, such as quantum modules.

Europe's energy policies differ significantly across countries, as demonstrated by the contrasting stances of France and Germany. While France plans new nuclear plants to support its AI initiatives, Germany, under pressure from environmental groups, has shut down all of its nuclear facilities. This energy policy gap has prompted countries like India, the USA, Japan, South Korea, and China to explore the use of small modular reactors (SMRs) for AI and data centers. In fact, the US is already considering nuclear fusion for its AI needs, further pushing the boundaries of legislation.

While the use of SMRs for data centers is still in its early stages, the technology has the potential to transform the energy landscape. Tsanko Bachiiski, head of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, pointed out that SMRs are among the possible solutions for powering data centers in Bulgaria. However, the use of such reactors requires certification, and this process remains slow in Europe. The upcoming seventh unit at Kozloduy NPP is expected to be operational by 2033-2034, and a government working group is focusing on advancing the country's nuclear capacity.

In the US, competition for suitable sites to build AI gigafactories is fierce, with only 3% of available land remaining for such developments. This trend underscores the importance of securing reliable and affordable energy sources, particularly from nuclear power, as AI and data centers become increasingly reliant on massive amounts of energy.