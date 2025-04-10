Protest in Bulgarian Town Over Mass Poisoning of Dogs

Sofia Public Transport Workers to Protest Again: See When
Residents of Bobov Dol, a town in Bulgaria, have organized protests in response to a mass poisoning of dogs within the city. According to reports by Nova TV, the perpetrator laced minced meat with poison, which was then scattered near playgrounds. The local community is calling on the authorities to take action.
The poisoning incident, which occurred six months ago, resulted in the deaths of 30 dogs and 30 cats. "I witnessed the animals dying, and it had a direct impact on my health," shared a local woman during an interview on Nova TV. Recently, three more dogs were found poisoned.
In response to the tragedy, residents have started a petition, collecting over 100 signatures in an effort to submit a collective complaint. The mayor of Bobov Dol, Elza Velichkova, confirmed the presence of an animal shelter in the town, but noted its limited capacity to accommodate the large number of stray dogs. She added that she personally cares for three dogs at home and maintains close communication with the local police chief to advance the investigation into the poisonings. Velichkova indicated that around 10 dogs had been killed.
Local reports also mention that a garbage truck has been removing the bodies of poisoned animals early each morning. In light of the ongoing issue, residents are urging the authorities to implement a comprehensive program aimed at the mass castration of stray dogs to prevent future incidents.
