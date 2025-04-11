Bulgaria is the Second European NATO Nation to Receive the Modern F-16 Block 70

Bulgaria continues its military modernization efforts, now surpassing NATO’s 2% defense spending target by dedicating 3% of its GDP to defense, writes Peter Suciu from the National Interest. The country’s latest acquisition, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, marks a significant step in replacing its outdated Soviet-era MiG-29 jets, which had been in service since the late 1980s. In 2019, Bulgaria signed a $1.2 billion deal with Lockheed Martin for eight F-16s, later increasing the order by an additional eight aircraft in 2021. Due to delays caused by the global pandemic, the first F-16 was expected to be delivered in 2023 but arrived in April 2025.

The delivery of the first F-16 Block 70 is a symbolic moment for Bulgaria, representing its strategic partnership with the United States. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described the F-16 as a symbol of this relationship and a new era for Bulgaria’s Air Force. The new fighter jets will provide Bulgaria with advanced capabilities, supporting its combat aviation for the next 30 to 40 years, according to Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov. This modernization aims to boost morale and motivation among military personnel.

During the flight from the US to Bulgaria, the new F-16s were accompanied by Slovakian fighter jets. A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Tennessee Air National Guard assisted with mid-air refueling. Bulgaria is now the second NATO member in Europe to receive the F-16 Block 70, following Slovakia, which received its first batch in July of the previous year. Both countries are set to increase their fleets of these advanced jets, with deliveries expected to continue until 2027. Lockheed Martin currently has 117 outstanding orders for the Block 70/72 version of the F-16, with Taiwan recently receiving its first units and the Philippines approved for future deliveries.

While the acquisition of the F-16 marks a major milestone, Bulgaria’s military modernization is far from complete. The country is committed to ongoing upgrades to its armed forces, although Prime Minister Zhelyazkov has dismissed calls for NATO members to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, as proposed by US President Donald Trump. Instead, he highlighted that many NATO countries are still struggling to meet the 2% target, making further increases premature.