Trump Open to Putin Meeting During Saudi Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is open to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting a potential encounter during his planned visit to Saudi Arabia in May. When asked by reporters whether such a meeting is on the agenda, Trump responded, "At some point. We'll have to see. I mean, we have to get there right now. We got to get there."

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Trump reiterated his desire to see hostilities end. "We got to get there fast," he said, expressing concern about the human toll. "I want to see Russia and Ukraine make a deal. They got to make a deal… I hope we're going to make a deal with Russia and Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that President Putin remains supportive of a ceasefire in Ukraine, though he emphasized that certain unresolved issues must first be addressed before such a step can be taken.

In a related development, security has been significantly heightened near the Russian consulate general in Istanbul ahead of the second round of Russia-U.S. consultations. The talks are taking place on Istiklal Avenue, a major pedestrian thoroughfare in the city, where reinforced police units have been deployed and media presence is substantial.

The Russian delegation is being led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev, while the U.S. side is headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Sonata Coulter. According to the U.S. Department of State, the consultations are focused on the functioning of diplomatic missions, with no plans to address political or security matters, including the Ukraine conflict.