Gaza: Dozens Killed in Israeli Strike as Ground Operations Escalate

World | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 10:08
Bulgaria: Gaza: Dozens Killed in Israeli Strike as Ground Operations Escalate

At least 35 Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a multi-storey residential building in eastern Gaza City, according to international sources. The strike occurred on Tuesday morning in the Shejaiya neighborhood, near the al-Hawashi mosque, and was confirmed by Gaza's Hamas-run Civil Defence agency. Initially, the agency reported 23 deaths but noted that many people were still trapped under the rubble. By evening, 15 more bodies had been recovered, although a revised total casualty count was not provided.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted a senior Hamas operative involved in planning and carrying out attacks in the area. It added that precision weapons were used to minimize civilian harm and accused Hamas of violating international law by embedding its operations within civilian areas.

Footage from the scene showed chaos and devastation, with children’s bodies being pulled from the debris by rescue teams and relatives. Local resident Ayub Salim described the neighborhood as overcrowded with tents and displaced families. He reported that the building was hit by several missiles, resulting in widespread destruction. “We couldn't see anything, just screams and panic,” he told AFP, calling the incident “a horrific massacre.

Hamas condemned the airstrike, describing it as a “bloody massacre.” Residents claimed the area had not been included in previous evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military, which had prompted mass departures from other parts of Shejaiya last week. One elderly resident told BBC Arabic that people believed the area to be safe. “What have the children done? Do they fire rockets?” he asked.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gaza’s health ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported that at least 33 people had been killed in Israeli operations in the previous 24 hours. The total death toll since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18 has reportedly reached 1,482.

The Israeli military said its air force had targeted more than 45 “terror sites” across Gaza in the past day, including weapons production facilities and rocket launchers. Ground troops have been advancing into Shejaiya as well as into the so-called “Morag Corridor” in southern Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the area on Wednesday and stated that Israel was continuing its campaign to dismantle Hamas. “We are now slicing through the strip… All of Rafah will be evacuated and turned into a security area,” he said, adding that increased pressure was aimed at securing the release of hostages still held by Hamas.

The UN reports that approximately 390,000 people have been displaced in Gaza over the last three weeks. Two-thirds of the territory is now either under evacuation orders or designated “no-go” zones by the Israeli military.

Humanitarian conditions continue to worsen. The UN has warned that food, medicine, and fuel supplies have been depleted after a month-long blockade by Israel, which seeks to exert pressure on Hamas. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the blockade a violation of international law and described Gaza as “a killing field.” He said the civilian population was caught in an “endless death loop.”

Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected Guterres’ statement, claiming he distorted the reality on the ground. A spokesman noted that more than 25,000 aid trucks had entered Gaza during the 42-day ceasefire and accused Hamas of diverting aid for military purposes.

On Monday, six UN humanitarian agency heads disputed Israel’s assertion that adequate aid was entering Gaza, calling the claim “far from reality.” They called for an immediate resumption of aid deliveries, protection for civilians, and the release of hostages, along with a renewed ceasefire.

Mediators are still trying to revive the truce that began on January 19. During the ceasefire, Hamas released 38 hostages, including five Thais, in exchange for about 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and increased aid shipments. Israel resumed its offensive after accusing Hamas of refusing to progress to the second phase of the agreement, which would have included the release of more hostages and a potential end to the conflict. Hamas, in turn, accused Israel of breaking the original terms of the agreement.

The war began after Hamas launched a cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, in which approximately 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage. According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 50,840 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began.

Tags: Israel, Gaza, Palestinians

