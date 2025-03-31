Day of Mourning Declared in Rhodope After Deaths of Infant and 6-Year-Old

Rhodope Municipality in Bulgaria has declared a day of mourning today to honor the memory of two young children from the village of Belashtitsa who recently passed away.

One of the victims is a 6-year-old boy who died on April 4 following dental surgery performed under general anesthesia, as reported by BNT. The second is a 3-month-old infant who died on April 8 in a hospital in Plovdiv. Preliminary reports indicate the baby was suffering from pneumonia.

As part of the mourning observance, flags at all municipal buildings and public areas have been lowered to half-mast. All public festivities and celebratory events are suspended for the day.

Health authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding both of the tragic deaths.