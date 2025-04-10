Bulgaria’s Ramazanov Wins European Wrestling Gold After Stunning Comeback

Olympic champion Magomed Ramazanov captured the European freestyle wrestling title in the 86 kg category, delivering a remarkable comeback to defeat neutral-status athlete Mahamedkhabib Gadzhimagomedov 9:5 in the final in Bratislava. This marked Bulgaria’s first medal at this year’s European Championship.

Ramazanov initially took a 1:0 lead after his opponent was penalized for passivity. But early in the second half, Gadzhimagomedov scored a two-point takedown after grabbing the Bulgarian’s leg. Despite a protest from the Bulgarian side citing a rule violation, the challenge was denied, and the Belarus-based athlete extended his lead to 3:1. Ramazanov launched an immediate offensive, but it was blocked, and Hadzhimagomedov earned two additional points, widening the gap to 5:1. Undeterred, the Olympic champion dominated the remainder of the bout, launching a series of decisive attacks in the final minute to seal a 9:5 victory.

This triumph adds to Ramazanov’s growing legacy. After clinching Olympic gold in Paris last year, he now secures his first European title representing Bulgaria. His only previous European medal came while competing for Russia in 2020, where he lost the final in the 79 kg category—ironically to Gadzhimagomedov. Having now achieved his second major career goal following the Olympics, Ramazanov sets his sights on winning the World Championship in Zagreb this autumn.

Elsewhere, Bulgarian national Ramazan Ramazanov narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the 74 kg category, settling for fifth place after falling to Aghanazar Novruzov of Azerbaijan in the bronze medal match. Ramazanov started strong, turning a 0:1 deficit into a 4:1 lead with a takedown and subsequent carry late in the first half. However, Novruzov responded with two points in the final seconds of the period, cutting the lead to one. He then forced the Bulgarian off the mat twice early in the second half to take the lead, ultimately holding on to win the bout and the bronze medal.

Ramazan Ramazanov had previously earned silver in Zagreb 2023, bronze in Budapest 2022 and Bucharest 2024, along with a third-place finish at the 2022 World Championship in Belgrade.