Bulgaria’s Ramazanov Wins European Wrestling Gold After Stunning Comeback

Sports | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ramazanov Wins European Wrestling Gold After Stunning Comeback

Olympic champion Magomed Ramazanov captured the European freestyle wrestling title in the 86 kg category, delivering a remarkable comeback to defeat neutral-status athlete Mahamedkhabib Gadzhimagomedov 9:5 in the final in Bratislava. This marked Bulgaria’s first medal at this year’s European Championship.

Ramazanov initially took a 1:0 lead after his opponent was penalized for passivity. But early in the second half, Gadzhimagomedov scored a two-point takedown after grabbing the Bulgarian’s leg. Despite a protest from the Bulgarian side citing a rule violation, the challenge was denied, and the Belarus-based athlete extended his lead to 3:1. Ramazanov launched an immediate offensive, but it was blocked, and Hadzhimagomedov earned two additional points, widening the gap to 5:1. Undeterred, the Olympic champion dominated the remainder of the bout, launching a series of decisive attacks in the final minute to seal a 9:5 victory.

This triumph adds to Ramazanov’s growing legacy. After clinching Olympic gold in Paris last year, he now secures his first European title representing Bulgaria. His only previous European medal came while competing for Russia in 2020, where he lost the final in the 79 kg category—ironically to Gadzhimagomedov. Having now achieved his second major career goal following the Olympics, Ramazanov sets his sights on winning the World Championship in Zagreb this autumn.

Elsewhere, Bulgarian national Ramazan Ramazanov narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the 74 kg category, settling for fifth place after falling to Aghanazar Novruzov of Azerbaijan in the bronze medal match. Ramazanov started strong, turning a 0:1 deficit into a 4:1 lead with a takedown and subsequent carry late in the first half. However, Novruzov responded with two points in the final seconds of the period, cutting the lead to one. He then forced the Bulgarian off the mat twice early in the second half to take the lead, ultimately holding on to win the bout and the bronze medal.

Ramazan Ramazanov had previously earned silver in Zagreb 2023, bronze in Budapest 2022 and Bucharest 2024, along with a third-place finish at the 2022 World Championship in Belgrade.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ramazanov, Bulgarian, European, champion

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Acknowledge the Climate Crisis, but Lack Trust in Solutions

A recent study by BG Be Active across 63 Bulgarian municipalities reveals a strong public concern about environmental issues, yet highlights a lack of trust in institutional responses and limited awareness of relevant policies

Society » Environment | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:03

Bulgaria Holds Off on Blaming Israel for the Death of Humanitarian Worker Marin Marinov

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has so far refrained from attributing responsibility to Israel for the death of Bulgarian humanitarian worker Marin Marinov in Gaza

Politics | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05

Is It True? 'Europe Will Confiscate Your Savings If You Don’t Spend Them'

A new wave of disinformation is spreading in Bulgaria, claiming that the European Union plans to seize citizens' savings if they don’t spend them within six months

Politics | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:14

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense Seeks Sappers and Operators

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced 32 open positions in a military formation located in Bankya

Politics » Defense | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 11:03

European Commission Considers Alternatives for Ukrainian Refugees Beyond 2026

The European Commission has yet to decide on the future of temporary protection status for Ukrainians beyond March 2026

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2025, Monday // 17:14

End of an Era: Last Russian Nuclear Fuel Delivered to Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP

The final shipment of Russian nuclear fuel for Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant has arrived

Business » Energy | April 7, 2025, Monday // 12:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Retains 18th Spot in ATP Rankings, Tomova Climbs

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, has held onto his 18th spot in the latest ATP rankings

Sports | April 7, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Bulgaria's Stiliyana Nikolova Claims Two Golds at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

Bulgarian rhythmic gymnast Stiliyana Nikolova secured two gold medals at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup,

Sports | April 7, 2025, Monday // 08:47

Bulgaria Misses Out on Medal in Ensemble All-Around at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

The Bulgarian women's rhythmic gymnastics ensemble finished fourth in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup,

Sports | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:17

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Miami Masters Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win

Grigor Dimitrov secured a place in the semi-finals of the Miami Masters after an intense three-hour battle against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo

Sports | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:51

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Competes for Best Weightlifter in Europe Title

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar, the Olympic weightlifting champion, has been nominated for the title of best weightlifter in Europe for 2024

Sports | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:04

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Powers Past Nakashima to Reach Miami Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami

Sports | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria