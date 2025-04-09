What Is Going On?! Trump Raises Tariffs on China 125%, Offers 90-Day Relief to 75 Nations

US President Donald Trump has announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, raising them to 125% with immediate effect. The decision comes as tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing in an ongoing tariff war that has unsettled global markets.

Trump's announcement follows China’s move earlier the same day to hike its tariffs on American imports from 34% to 84%, effective April 10. The White House described the Chinese response as a continuation of unfair trade practices that harm international commerce and justify a strong US reaction.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the tariff increase was driven by China’s “lack of respect” for global markets. He said the United States could no longer tolerate what he described as exploitation by Beijing and emphasized that the raised tariff would be enforced immediately. “At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the USA, and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he wrote.

Alongside the China tariff hike, Trump also introduced a temporary relief measure for over 75 countries currently engaged in trade negotiations with the United States. He announced a 90-day “pause” in tariff adjustments and approved a reduced reciprocal tariff rate of 10% during this period. These countries have not retaliated against the US despite ongoing discussions on issues such as trade barriers, currency manipulation, and non-monetary trade obstacles.

The latest escalation marks a continuation of the tit-for-tat exchanges between the world’s two largest economies. Earlier, the US had increased tariffs on China to 104%, prompting Trump to threaten an additional 50% hike, which he implemented following China's retaliatory tariff announcement.