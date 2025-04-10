EU Rejects Serbia's False 'Shopi Nation' and 'Surdulica Martyrs' Claims Against Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) has rejected Serbian propaganda related to the so-called "Shopi nation" in Bulgaria and the so-called "Surdulica martyrs," BGNES reports. The Committee adopted two amendments to the report on Serbia, introduced by Bulgarian Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). These amendments were backed by all Bulgarian representatives in the Commission, as confirmed by Andrey Kovatchev from the European People's Party (EPP).

The rejection comes in response to persistent campaigns in Serbia aimed at inciting hatred against Bulgarians. These campaigns involve false claims about "Bulgarian crimes and occupation" during World War I. Serbian authorities have organized various commemorative events, including scientific sessions, memorials, concerts, and the publication of materials promoting the narrative of the "Surdulica martyrs." Notably, Serbian schools also held student competitions encouraging children to write about "Bulgarian crimes," thereby promoting anti-Bulgarian sentiment from a young age.

The EP's report also highlights Serbia's lack of progress in key areas, including rule of law, media freedom, and the fight against corruption, which are crucial for EU accession. Despite Serbia's aspirations to join the EU by the end of 2026, the report points out that the country has made insufficient reforms. The European Parliament has expressed concern over Serbia's close ties with Russia, which complicates its alignment with EU foreign policy and raises doubts about its commitment to EU values.

The report urges Serbia to improve its adherence to democratic standards and align with EU sanctions against Russia. It also stresses that Serbia must demonstrate concrete steps toward EU-related reforms, especially in the judiciary, media freedom, and transparency. The EP also calls on the EU to reconsider its financial assistance to Serbia if it continues to support undemocratic policies.

The EP document strongly condemns Serbian accusations that EU member states are behind the student protests in Serbia, accusing them of orchestrating a "color revolution." It also raises concerns over media ownership transparency, restrictions on civil liberties, and political pressure on the academic sector.

Regarding Serbia's international relations, the EP urges Belgrade to respect agreements with Pristina, particularly the formation of the Association of Serb Municipalities in Northern Kosovo. Additionally, the report calls for the prosecution of those responsible for the 2023 terrorist attack in Banska.

The European Parliament expects Serbia to take faster, more decisive actions towards reforms if it is to meet its self-imposed goal of being EU-ready by 2026. The EP also criticized the European Commission for its lenient approach toward Serbia's regression in rule of law, democracy, and human rights, urging the Commission to adopt a firmer stance and hold Serbia accountable.

AFET members adopted 33 amendments that predominantly criticized Serbia for its close cooperation with Russia and its refusal to implement EU sanctions against Moscow. The report includes a warning that Serbia's EU accession negotiations should only progress if it aligns with EU sanctions and makes substantial progress on EU-related reforms.

The report will be presented as a draft resolution during the European Parliament’s session in Strasbourg from May 5-8.