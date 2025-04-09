EU Approves Trade Countermeasures Against US Tariffs

EU Member States have officially approved the European Commission's proposal to impose trade countermeasures against the United States, in response to the US decision to levy tariffs on EU steel and aluminium imports.

The move follows the US's decision in March to impose tariffs, which the EU deems unjustified and harmful. The European Union argues that these tariffs negatively impact both economies and the global market. Despite the countermeasures, the EU has expressed a preference for a negotiated resolution with the US, aiming for a fair and balanced agreement beneficial to both parties.

With the approval from Member States, the countermeasures will proceed once the Commission completes its internal procedures and publishes the necessary implementing act. The new duties will be applied starting April 15.

These countermeasures, however, can be lifted at any point if the US agrees to negotiate a fair resolution.