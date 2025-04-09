EU Approves Trade Countermeasures Against US Tariffs

World » EU | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 22:14
Bulgaria: EU Approves Trade Countermeasures Against US Tariffs

EU Member States have officially approved the European Commission's proposal to impose trade countermeasures against the United States, in response to the US decision to levy tariffs on EU steel and aluminium imports.

The move follows the US's decision in March to impose tariffs, which the EU deems unjustified and harmful. The European Union argues that these tariffs negatively impact both economies and the global market. Despite the countermeasures, the EU has expressed a preference for a negotiated resolution with the US, aiming for a fair and balanced agreement beneficial to both parties.

With the approval from Member States, the countermeasures will proceed once the Commission completes its internal procedures and publishes the necessary implementing act. The new duties will be applied starting April 15.

These countermeasures, however, can be lifted at any point if the US agrees to negotiate a fair resolution.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, EU, tariffs, measures

Related Articles:

EU Rejects Serbia's False 'Shopi Nation' and 'Surdulica Martyrs' Claims Against Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) has rejected Serbian propaganda related to the so-called "Shopi nation" in Bulgaria and the so-called "Surdulica martyrs

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Von der Leyen Backs Trump's Move to Stabilize Global Trade with Tariff Pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on more than 75 countries

World » EU | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:07

Trump After Slamming China with 125% Tariffs: 'Somebody Had to Do It!'

US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to impose a 125% tariff on Chinese imports, stating that he acted where previous leaders would not

World | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:02

What Is Going On?! Trump Raises Tariffs on China 125%, Offers 90-Day Relief to 75 Nations

US President Donald Trump has announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, raising them to 125% with immediate effect

World | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 22:13

China Hits Back: Raises Tariffs on U.S. Goods to 84% Amid Escalating Trade Spat

China has announced a significant increase in tariffs on American products, raising them from 34% to 84% starting April 10

World | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:37

US Withdraws from Vital Ukraine Arms Aid Base in Poland

The US Army Europe and Africa has confirmed the redeployment of its military personnel and equipment from Jasionka Airport in Poland

World » EU | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 10:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Von der Leyen Backs Trump's Move to Stabilize Global Trade with Tariff Pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on more than 75 countries

World » EU | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:07

US Withdraws from Vital Ukraine Arms Aid Base in Poland

The US Army Europe and Africa has confirmed the redeployment of its military personnel and equipment from Jasionka Airport in Poland

World » EU | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 10:19

US Considers Withdrawing Up to 10,000 Troops from Eastern Europe

The United States Department of Defense is deliberating over a proposal to withdraw up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 17:09

Trump Demands EU Purchase $350B in U.S. Energy to Secure Tariff Relief

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that the European Union must commit to purchasing $350 billion worth of American energy if it hopes to see relief from his extensive tariffs

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04

Trump’s Tariffs Could Offer Unexpected Benefits to European Consumers

The stock market has been shaken by volatility following the U.S. government's decision to impose significant tariffs, with businesses across global supply chains facing increased uncertainty

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 09:13

EU Concerned Over Bulgaria's Judicial and Anti-Corruption Reforms

The European Commission has expressed concerns over the state of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Commission

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 08:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria