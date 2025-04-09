Bulgaria's President at Delphi Forum: Europe Must Step Up to Face Global Uncertainty

Another No-Confidence Vote Filed Against Bulgarian Government Amid Growing Political Tensions
At the Tenth Annual Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed confidence that Europe is capable of addressing its current challenges and reinforcing its global role. However, he stressed that achieving this requires a shift in mindset — acknowledging the gravity of the issues at hand, embracing greater ambition, and moving beyond familiar, comfortable strategies.
In his address, Radev pointed to a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape marked by increasing unpredictability. He warned that the global security framework is deteriorating, traditional economic models are under pressure, and new tariffs are destabilizing international markets. Combined with stagnation in some of Europe’s strongest economies, these developments are complicating the ability to plan for the future.
Radev emphasized that this uncertainty calls for a re-evaluation of Europe’s strategic direction. He urged European leaders to raise their level of ambition and rethink policies in several vital areas. These include strengthening security, defining Europe’s geopolitical stance, boosting economic competitiveness, developing the capital market, and advancing energy solutions, innovation, and artificial intelligence. The Bulgarian president also underscored the importance of maintaining European unity in the face of these shared challenges.
