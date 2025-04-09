China Hits Back: Raises Tariffs on U.S. Goods to 84% Amid Escalating Trade Spat

China has announced a significant increase in tariffs on American products, raising them from 34% to 84% starting April 10, according to a report by Al Jazeera. The move marks a strong response to the United States' decision to impose a 104% tariff on Chinese goods, a development that further intensifies the ongoing trade standoff between the world’s two largest economies.

The latest escalation stems from a sequence of tit-for-tat measures. Initially, China imposed a 34% tariff on U.S. imports. In retaliation, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an additional 50% tariff, warning that if Beijing did not reverse its increase within 24 hours, the U.S. would proceed with further penalties and halt all trade discussions. When China held firm, Washington followed through with its threats, bringing total U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to 104%. In response, Beijing matched the U.S. increase with an identical 50-point hike, resulting in a final 84% tariff on American products.

The White House defended its decision during a press conference on Tuesday. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the U.S. was responding forcefully to what it views as long-standing unfair trade practices by China. She said that any retaliation from Beijing was a “mistake,” adding that President Trump’s administration was committed to protecting American economic interests. “When America is punched, he punches back harder,” Leavitt remarked, underscoring the administration's combative stance.

Leavitt also reiterated the president's belief that the U.S. has endured years of detrimental trade practices that led to lost jobs and weakened communities. She accused China of exploiting the global trade system and vowed that the Trump administration would no longer tolerate such actions. “The era of American economic surrender is over,” she said, highlighting Trump’s commitment to rebalancing trade relationships and defending American industries.

China, for its part, condemned the new U.S. tariffs. A spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Commerce described the American measures as “groundless” and labeled them an act of “unilateral bullying.” Beijing has maintained that it is simply responding to the aggressive moves made by Washington.

Despite the rising tensions, Leavitt noted that President Trump remains open to dialogue. She stated that there was no consideration of delaying or modifying the new tariffs but added that the president is “willing to pick up the phone” if China chooses to engage in negotiations. According to Leavitt, since Trump's Liberation Day speech on April 2—during which he announced the initial tariff increase—around 70 countries have expressed interest in negotiating trade agreements with the U.S.

She also revealed that Trump has instructed his trade team to pursue “tailor-made trade deals” with countries that seek cooperation. These deals are expected to address not only monetary tariffs but also non-monetary trade barriers that affect American exports.

The exchange of tariff hikes has rattled global markets and raised concerns among economists about the long-term consequences of a prolonged trade war between the two nations. As it stands, both Washington and Beijing appear resolute in their positions, leaving the future of U.S.-China trade relations uncertain.