Sofia Public Transport Workers to Protest Again: See When

Society | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:23
Bulgaria: Sofia Public Transport Workers to Protest Again: See When

Public transport workers in Sofia will stage another protest on Monday, April 14, with plans to block three major intersections in the capital. The demonstration is driven by demands for a salary increase.

Following three rounds of talks with Sofia Municipality and 17 consultations with employees from the three municipal transport companies, the leadership of the unions "Podkrepa" and CITUB announced their decision to proceed with protest actions.

Employees from the capital "Autotransport" and the Urban Mobility Center are expected to block "Orlov" Bridge, while those from the capital "Electrotransport" will shut down the intersection at "Macedonia" Square. Meanwhile, "Metropolitan" workers will block the junction of "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd. and "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" Blvd. After the initial roadblocks, the protesters will converge in front of the Ministry of Finance and later in front of Sofia Municipality.

The key demand of the protesting employees is a fixed and equal raise in base salaries for all workers in the public transport sector. They have rejected Sofia Municipality’s proposal of a 100 leva monthly increase as insufficient.

According to municipal calculations, any raise beyond 100 leva would significantly widen the budget deficit. The current proposal would already increase the deficit by an estimated 20 million leva. Despite this, the Federation of Transport Unions under the CITUB continues to call for state intervention, insisting that the government must take responsibility for urban transport and provide financial support to the municipality to ensure adequate wage increases.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transport, Bulgaria, protest

Related Articles:

Clouds and Cooler Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for April 11

The weather across Bulgaria on April 11 is expected to start mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Another No-Confidence Vote Filed Against Bulgarian Government Amid Growing Political Tensions

A second motion of no confidence in the Bulgarian government was submitted to the National Assembly

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:10

Bulgaria's Nuclear Energy Potential for AI and Data Centers

Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of leveraging its nuclear power capabilities to attract the IT sector, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers

Business » Energy | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 13:58

EU Rejects Serbia's False 'Shopi Nation' and 'Surdulica Martyrs' Claims Against Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) has rejected Serbian propaganda related to the so-called "Shopi nation" in Bulgaria and the so-called "Surdulica martyrs

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Protest in Bulgarian Town Over Mass Poisoning of Dogs

Residents of Bobov Dol, a town in Bulgaria, have organized protests in response to a mass poisoning of dogs within the city

Society | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Bulgaria is the Second European NATO Nation to Receive the Modern F-16 Block 70

Bulgaria continues its military modernization efforts, now surpassing NATO’s 2% defense spending target by dedicating 3% of its GDP to defense

Politics » Defense | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 10:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Protest in Bulgarian Town Over Mass Poisoning of Dogs

Residents of Bobov Dol, a town in Bulgaria, have organized protests in response to a mass poisoning of dogs within the city

Society | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Day of Mourning Declared in Rhodope After Deaths of Infant and 6-Year-Old

Rhodope Municipality in Bulgaria has declared a day of mourning today to honor the memory of two young children from the village of Belashtitsa who recently passed away

Society » Incidents | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:09

Bulgarians Acknowledge the Climate Crisis, but Lack Trust in Solutions

A recent study by BG Be Active across 63 Bulgarian municipalities reveals a strong public concern about environmental issues, yet highlights a lack of trust in institutional responses and limited awareness of relevant policies

Society » Environment | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:03

Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Windy Thursday Ahead with Snow in the Northeast

Thursday will bring mostly cloudy conditions across the country, accompanied by rain throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgaria Proposes Admission to Mathematics High Schools After 4th Grade

The Ministry of Education in Bulgaria has proposed that mathematics high schools be restructured into specialized institutions, with new admission criteria set to take effect after the fourth grade

Society » Education | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 12:02

Bulgaria to Use Toll Cameras for Speed Control on Roads

A recent meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov focused on addressing road safety, following a tragic incident in which a child lost their life

Society | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 17:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria