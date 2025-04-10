Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Windy Thursday Ahead with Snow in the Northeast

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Windy Thursday Ahead with Snow in the Northeast @Pexels

Thursday will bring mostly cloudy conditions across the country, accompanied by rain throughout the day. By evening, snow is expected to fall in parts of Northeastern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate to strong from the north-northwest, shifting to a northerly direction in Eastern Bulgaria later in the day. Daytime temperatures will range between 9°C and 14°C, with Sofia expecting around 10°C.

Along the Black Sea Coast

Cloudy and rainy weather will also dominate the coastal areas. Winds will blow moderately to strongly from the northwest, turning northerly by evening and ushering in colder air. Temperatures along the coast will vary between 9°C and 14°C. The temperature of the sea water will range between 8°C and 9°C.

In the Mountain Regions

Snowfall is forecast in the mountains, with strong to storm-force winds from the northwest. Temperatures will be around 4°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and drop to approximately -5°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

