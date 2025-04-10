Bulgarians Acknowledge the Climate Crisis, but Lack Trust in Solutions

A recent study by BG Be Active across 63 Bulgarian municipalities reveals a strong public concern about environmental issues, yet highlights a lack of trust in institutional responses and limited awareness of relevant policies.

High Concern, Low Engagement

The research indicates that 93.4% of participants consider environmental protection extremely important, while over 72% feel directly impacted by climate change. Furthermore, nearly 65% believe their personal actions can contribute to addressing the crisis. However, only 43.3% feel adequately informed about climate-related policies at local, national, or EU levels. Additionally, 62.3% of respondents say they frequently encounter misinformation or conspiracy narratives within public discourse.

According to BG Be Active General Manager Laska Nenova, people associate climate change with real-life concerns such as air pollution, droughts, floods, rising utility costs, health issues, and general environmental instability. Yet when communication lacks clarity or relevance, the public becomes disengaged—not due to apathy, but due to a disconnect between messaging and lived experience.

Misinformation Limits Public Participation

The study identifies misinformation and perceived manipulation as major barriers to action. More than a third of respondents rated the level of disinformation in public communication as very high, while another quarter described it as significant. Health concerns (19.7%), environmental degradation (17.5%), economic stress (13.1%), and extreme weather events (10.4%) emerged as top concerns in open responses.

This prevailing mistrust hinders both individual engagement and public support for climate policies. The report stresses the need for reliable, transparent, and understandable information to strengthen civic participation in environmental solutions.

Call for Education, Communication, and Public Involvement

Participants identified several areas for improvement: enhanced environmental education, well-structured public campaigns, better enforcement of environmental regulations, and platforms for civic dialogue. Around 90% believe education is a key long-term tool, and nearly two-thirds express a desire to be involved in public discussions—but often don’t see opportunities to do so.

The findings suggest that while the willingness to engage exists, structural barriers prevent this from translating into action. Providing accessible mechanisms for involvement is key to activating broader public participation.

Shift in Attitudes Since 2019–2020

Comparing the latest results to earlier studies in 2019 and 2020, which covered cities like Plovdiv, Dobrich, Vidin, Shumen, Burgas, and Sliven, the new data show notable shifts in perception. Five years ago, 63% of Plovdiv residents did not feel personally affected by climate change, and just 27% linked environmental protection to broader issues like health or sustainability. Most equated it with basic cleanliness and waste removal. Moreover, only 20% expressed willingness to participate in environmental initiatives without material incentives.

In contrast, the 2024 survey finds that 72.1% now feel personally affected by climate change, and over 93% consider environmental protection a priority. Participants now more frequently associate climate concerns with systemic issues such as health, economic stability, energy, food security, and overall quality of life. This shift reflects a growing public understanding of the climate crisis, though it also highlights the urgent need to translate awareness into meaningful action.

Recommendations

To bridge the gap between concern and engagement, the report suggests:

Creating localized participation formats such as workshops, consultations, and forums

Using plain language and locally relevant examples in communication

Strengthening the link between policies, awareness campaigns, and people’s everyday experiences

About the Initiative

The research is part of the Placemaking for Climate Mitigation initiative, coordinated by BG Be Active in partnership with AJSPT Suceava (Romania) and Among (Greece), with funding from the European Union.