Bodies Near Sofia's 'Iliyantsi' District Identified as 63-Year-Old Twin Brothers

The identities of the two male bodies discovered near Sofia’s "Iliyantsi" district have been confirmed as 63-year-old twins Ivan and Toma Penkovi. The men had been missing since mid-March, when they left their home in the "Svoboda" residential area of the capital and subsequently lost contact with their family.

A relative filed a missing persons report, and on March 21, the Ministry of Internal Affairs published photographs of the Penkovi brothers in its national bulletin in an effort to locate them. The men were officially declared nationally wanted at the end of March.

On April 8, a call to emergency line 112 alerted authorities to the accidental discovery of two bodies in a remote area near the "Iliyantsi" district. Responding officers confirmed the grim find and later identified the deceased as the missing twins.

The exact cause of death remains unknown at this time. Due to the advanced state of decomposition of the bodies, a forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine how the men died. Police have not released further information while the investigation continues.