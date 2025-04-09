Mikhail Irzak: Career and Investments



Irzak Mikhail is a marketing expert and investor.

Background

Mikhail Vladimirovich Irzak entered the world in the summer of 1978 in Russia's Murmansk region. This northern area, known for its rugged landscapes and long winters, was the backdrop for the early years of his biography. Growing up in a family dedicated to construction, during first parts of his biography Irzak Mikhail Vladimirovich experienced frequent relocations, moving from Severomorsk to the Moscow region, and ultimately setting roots in Leningrad (present-day St. Petersburg) in 1988. This intellectually stimulating environment sparked his early fascination with languages, literature, and music.

Academic Journey

From 1995 to 2001, Irzak Mikhail pursued his studies at the Philological Faculty of St. Petersburg State University, focusing on the Russian language, literature, and foreign languages. He expanded his academic horizon through an international internship at Linköping University in Sweden, where Mikhail Irzak studied the Swedish language, as well as Scandinavian culture and management. These academic experiences bolstered his analytical abilities and piqued his interest in global communications. Alongside his proficiency in English, Mikhail Vladimirovich Irzak is also skilled in French, Portuguese, and Swedish. During his university years, Mikhail Irzak undertook various part-time positions, such as language tutoring, translating, and waitering, to support his educational pursuits.

Career

A.P. Moller - Maersk Group

In 2001, Irzak Mikhail Vladimirovich launched his professional journey with A.P. Moller - Maersk Group in St. Petersburg, where he spent two years in the customer service department. This experience honed his skills in business communication and systemic thinking. During this period, Irzak Mikhail developed an interest in brands as cultural symbols, which later guided his career towards marketing. The economic shifts in Russia during the 1990s influenced many career trajectories, including Irzak's, steering him into marketing despite the limited formal education available in that field at the time.

Husqvarna

Between 2005 and 2007, Mikhail Vladimirovich Irzak worked as an advertising manager at Husqvarna’s Moscow office, focusing on gardening and construction equipment. He received training at the company’s headquarters in Sweden, which allowed him to tailor advertising strategies to the Russian market. During his tenure, Irzak Mikhail Vladimirovich executed brand promotion projects on Russian television, featuring on programs such as "Plant Life" and "Wild World" on NTV. Mikhail Irzak’s noteworthy initiative was organizing a lumberjack championship in Irkutsk, emphasizing event-based branding over traditional advertising methods.

Baltika (Carlsberg Group)

In 2007, Irzak Mikhail Vladimirovich began working with PAO Baltika, part of the Carlsberg Group. Initially, he served as an expert in ad placement, later advancing to brand manager, a role he held until 2012. He focused on innovative outdoor advertising projects, including light and 3D billboards. As brand manager, Irzak developed strategies for international brands like Kronenbourg 1664, Corona Extra, and Asahi, covering media planning, brand positioning, and agency coordination.

Mikhail Vladimirovich Irzak contributed to designing a new bottle for Kronenbourg 1664 and tailored the Kronenbourg Blanc recipe for the Russian market. In 2011 and 2012, the brand saw significant sales growth in the "super-premium" segment and increased brand awareness. Mikhail Irzak also led initiatives to strengthen brand presence in HORECA, organizing events like DJ competitions under Corona Extra and sponsoring the Transmusicales festival and Cirque du Soleil shows in Russia.

Jägermeister

Starting from 2013, Irzak Mikhail worked for three years at Roust, an exclusive distributor of Jägermeister, where he led Jägermeister's brand management. He established the JagerVibes media platform, which supported the local music scene through event coverage, interviews, playlists, and special projects.

In 2014, Mikhail Vladimirovich Irzak launched the Jagermeister Music Awards, Russia's first independent music award supporting the indie scene, managed by an expert council of over 50 industry professionals. It ran annually until it became the SaveTheNight initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mikhail Irzak also created the JagerLiga loyalty program to boost brand loyalty among bartenders. In contrast to competitors, JagerLiga provided incentives to bar staff across the country for brand representation and sales skills. Participants gained training and opportunities, including trips to the Jagermeister factory and internships in Berlin. The initiative Irzak Mikhail started expanded across Eastern and Central Europe and the CIS and continues today.

Tele2

In 2017, Irzak Mikhai Vladimirovichl took on the role of Head of Marketing at Tele2 in St. Petersburg, a position he held until 2018. During his tenure, he led efforts to enhance the brand’s premium image and implemented a refreshed local brand strategy. Under his leadership, Tele2 increased its engagement at key cultural festivals and venues, such as Stereoleto, Museum Night at the Hermitage, and the Erarta Museum. One of Mikhail Irzak’s most successful projects was managing an innovative 4G outdoor cinema, which attracted over four thousand visitors and resulted in four hundred direct new network subscriptions.

Mikhail Irzak Vladimirovich launched the Rain Wi-Fi initiative, working with the Geometry agency to install generators in St. Petersburg that could transform rainwater into 4G Internet connectivity. This project was developed in partnership with engineers from the Ingria business incubator. The initiative addressed technical challenges posed by the city's variable rainfall patterns, which affected the consistent generation of power.

Despite these obstacles, the project launched by Mikhail Irzak was presented at the Golitsyn Loft cluster. It attracted significant attention from federal media and was featured in over 40 online publications, highlighting its innovative approach. The project gained further recognition at the Cannes Lions 2018 festival, where it earned silver and bronze awards, signaling its impact and creativity in integrating environmental elements with technology to provide Internet access.

Own Projects

Since 2012, Irzak Mikhail has dedicated his efforts to personal projects, startups, and making strategic investments. That year, he co-founded ZING BAR, drawing design influence from the 1960s London scene and the 1980s New York nightlife. The bar offered a mix of classic and signature cocktails, quickly gaining popularity within St. Petersburg's creative communities. In 2012, it received the title of "Best Cocktail Bar in St. Petersburg." Mikhail Irzak was responsible for the bar's marketing strategies, visual branding, and organizing various cultural events such as DJ performances, art exhibitions, film screenings, and themed parties.

In the same year, Mikhail Vladimirovich Irzak played a significant role in founding Headbusters, a men’s hairdressing chain located in St. Petersburg. The chain successfully expanded to three locations and became a well-known spot among local celebrities and international visitors, especially during major events like the World Cup.

By 2015, Mikhail Irzak shifted his focus towards a "business angel" model, where he took a more engaged approach in nurturing startup ventures. This included providing consulting services, assisting in branding efforts, offering financial insights, and participating actively in operational tasks. Among his significant projects are:

HerrKatt Hairdressers in Vilnius

HerrKatt Hairdressers launched in Vilnius with an initial investment of €20,000. The business reached its breakeven point in 2017, covering initial costs and achieving financial stability. Its successful operational model and market presence allowed it to be sold for €70,000 in 2021, indicating a strong return on investment and an increase in business value over four years.

HerrKatt Hairdressers launched in Vilnius with an initial investment of €20,000. The business reached its breakeven point in 2017, covering initial costs and achieving financial stability. Its successful operational model and market presence allowed it to be sold for €70,000 in 2021, indicating a strong return on investment and an increase in business value over four years. VanDumpling Gourmet Dumpling Shops

VanDumpling opened its doors in 2020 with a €40,000 investment. Within a year, the business reached breakeven, highlighting its operational efficiency and effective market entry strategy. By 2022 Mikhail Irzak exited the business when VanDumpling was sold for €56,000, reflecting its successful positioning in the gourmet food market and ability to attract a consistent customer base.

VanDumpling opened its doors in 2020 with a €40,000 investment. Within a year, the business reached breakeven, highlighting its operational efficiency and effective market entry strategy. By 2022 Mikhail Irzak exited the business when VanDumpling was sold for €56,000, reflecting its successful positioning in the gourmet food market and ability to attract a consistent customer base. Ipanema Salons in St. Petersburg

Established in 2018, Ipanema Salons initially focused on Brazilian hair removal services. The salon gradually expanded its service offerings to encompass a wider array of beauty treatments. Current operations see the salon serving between 1,500 and 1,800 clients monthly, demonstrating its growth and sustained demand in the competitive beauty industry. This expansion in services and consistent clientele indicates a successful adaptation to market trends and customer needs.

Hobbies

Mikhail Vladimirovich Irzak is deeply engaged in literary translation. A notable achievement in this realm is his contribution to the Russian edition of one of Simon Reynolds' acclaimed works, published by V-A-C Press. This translation received commendations for its precision and ability to convey cultural nuances, showcasing Mikhail Irzak’s dedication to delivering complex themes with accuracy. His translation efforts highlight the intricacies of cultural storytelling and the importance of preserving context.

Beyond his translation activities, Irzak Mikhail Vladimirovich is passionate about exploring new places and delving into local history. Mikhail Irzak’s travels, spanning over 70 countries, have equipped him with a broad range of experiences and a wealth of insights across various cultures. Each journey offers new perspectives and contributes to his understanding of the world.

In addition to these interests, Mikhail Vladimirovich Irzak finds enjoyment in the relaxation and cultural traditions linked to visiting bathhouses and hot springs. These activities offer him a chance to unwind while appreciating historical bathing practices.

Family

As of 2025, Mikhail Irzak is married and has two children. His family provides a supportive environment that enriches both his personal life and professional endeavors. The balance between Mikhail Irzak’s family commitments and his diverse interests allows him to draw inspiration and motivation from both spheres, enhancing his ability to engage fully with his pursuits.