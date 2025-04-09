Man Found Dead in Flooded Basement in Sofia, Suspected Murder

A serious criminal case has emerged in Sofia after the body of a man was discovered in a water-filled basement of a municipal apartment building in building 72 of the "Zaharna Fabrika" district. The body, which showed visible signs of violence, was found on Sunday evening, although details of the case surfaced publicly later.

According to the Sofia Directorate of the Interior Ministry (SDVR), the investigation is being treated as a suspected murder. An autopsy indicated that the 39-year-old man likely died from a head injury caused by a blunt object. However, the exact cause of death is still under review, as experts are also considering the possibility of a stab wound or drowning.

Two individuals have been detained in connection with the case—a 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. Both have been officially charged, and a court hearing is scheduled for tomorrow to determine whether they will be held in custody permanently.

On the night of the incident, emergency services received two separate alerts within minutes. At 8:57 p.m., a report was made about a man trapped in a flooded basement. A second alert at 9:05 p.m. stated that a man had fallen into a shaft. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they confirmed the man had died.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear as the investigation continues.