Second No-Confidence Vote Targets Bulgarian Government

The "Morality, Unity, Justice" (MECH) party plans to submit a no-confidence motion in the Bulgarian parliament on Thursday, citing corruption as the main reason. The announcement was made by MECH leader Radostin Vassilev, who told reporters that the motion would be officially filed the following day.

Vassilev stated that MECH has secured the necessary backing for the motion, receiving confirmation of support from the parties "Revival" and "Greatness." According to him, this will allow the motion to be introduced and scheduled for discussion in parliament during the week leading up to Easter.

This will be the second no-confidence motion brought against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government in a short period. The first attempt, held last Thursday, was initiated by "Revival" and supported by MECH and "Greatness," focusing on alleged failures in foreign policy. However, it failed to pass.

In that vote, 54 MPs supported the motion—33 from "Revival," 11 from MECH, and 10 from "Greatness." A total of 150 MPs voted against it, including 66 from GERB, 29 from "DPS - New Beginning," 19 from "BSP - United Left," and 17 from "There Is Such a People" (TISP). The "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) parliamentary group abstained from participating in the vote.

Following the failed no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov addressed parliament, thanking those who backed the government. He emphasized that their support upheld Bulgaria’s European path and democratic progress, aligning with the aspirations of the majority of the Bulgarian public.