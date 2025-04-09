Russia's Spring Offensive 'Already Underway,' Says Ukrainian Commander

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on April 9 that Russia’s spring offensive against Ukraine has effectively already started. Speaking in an interview with LB.UA, Syrskyi echoed President Volodymyr Zelensky’s warning that Russia is positioning forces for a new wave of attacks, particularly targeting the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

"I can confirm that the president's assessment is accurate," Syrskyi stated, emphasizing that offensive operations by Russian forces have intensified, nearly doubling in all key areas of conflict. Over the past week, Russia’s offensive actions have increased significantly across multiple sectors.

Ukrainian officials and military analysts had already speculated that Russia might focus a new offensive on the northeastern regions of Ukraine, specifically aiming to gain leverage in any potential future peace talks. This follows Russia’s recapture of key territories in Kursk Oblast, an area Kyiv had previously attacked in an effort to disrupt Russia's broader offensive plans, particularly concerning Sumy Oblast.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has continued his efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, but Moscow has rejected the proposed 30-day truce brokered by Washington and Kyiv, opting instead to continue its territorial ambitions.

While Russia made notable territorial gains in eastern Donetsk Oblast in late 2024, Syrskyi noted that the momentum of their offensive has slowed down significantly in the early part of 2025.

The Ukrainian commander also addressed the upcoming Zapad 2025 military drills in Belarus, scheduled for September. Syrskyi acknowledged that such exercises could potentially serve as a cover for Russia to reposition its troops and prepare for further military action. However, he does not anticipate the drills will be directly linked to the spring offensive, though Ukraine will remain vigilant and factor this possibility into its strategic planning.