Bulgaria: Calls for Resignation of the Road Agency Chairman After Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old

Politics | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Calls for Resignation of the Road Agency Chairman After Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old Head of RIA Yordan Valchev

The Bulgarian political party "We Continue the Change" (WCC) has called on the Minister of Regional Development, Ivan Ivanov, to dismiss Yordan Valchev, the Chairman of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), following allegations that the agency misrepresented the condition of a road where a fatal accident occurred. Andrey Tsekov, a member of WCC, accused the RIA of spreading false information regarding the road between the villages of Radomirtsi and Telish in Pleven region, where 12-year-old Siyana Popova died on March 31. Tsekov pointed out that the road had been deemed in poor condition in 2022, and although the RIA started preparing for major repairs, it only completed minor patchwork in 2024, which did not address the road's underlying issues.

After the accident, the RIA initially claimed the road was in good condition due to recent patching, but later contradicted itself, claiming the road was in poor shape. Tsekov criticized this contradictory behavior and emphasized that such irresponsible actions demonstrated that Valchev should no longer hold his position. WCC co-chair Kiril Petkov also highlighted the broader issue of corruption in sectors like internal affairs, road infrastructure, and healthcare, stating that corruption is contributing to the loss of lives.

The tragedy sparked protests under the slogan "I am Siyana," organized by citizens, NGOs, and grieving parents. During these protests, Valchev suggested he would resign "if everyone wants it." Siyana’s father, Nikolay Popov, vowed to fight to prevent further deaths on Bulgaria’s roads, stressing that numerous complaints about the road had been ignored over the years.

Borisov Calls for Radical Solutions to Speeding and Road Safety, Rejects Presidential Bid
GERB party leader Boyko Borissov has proposed that the introduction of a toll system could be a game-changer in addressing road safety issues in Bulgaria. Borissov, speaking in Parliament, emphasized that speeding is the leading cause of road accidents and that a toll system, which is set to be used for speed control by mid-year, will help discipline drivers. He acknowledged the poor condition of many roads but argued that the introduction of the toll system would ultimately help resolve the crisis.

Borissov refrained from commenting on whether RIA Chairman Yordan Valchev should resign, deferring that decision to the Minister of Regional Development. Earlier, WCC had accused Valchev of spreading false information about road conditions in the wake of Siyana Popova’s death. Borissov did agree with the upcoming changes to the Road Traffic Act, stating that it is the right approach despite potential public dissatisfaction. He expressed confidence that Bulgaria's toll system is among the best in Europe and that, with additional measures like those proposed by Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, the country will see improvement in road safety.

On a separate note, Borissov dismissed speculation about a presidential run, saying he has no interest in becoming president and prefers to stay in the executive branch. He also criticized the Bulgarian government's 2023 gas deal with Turkey's Botas, claiming that half a billion euros had been wasted and questioning where the money would come from to remedy the situation.

In response to recent political tensions, Borissov acknowledged the ongoing controversy surrounding his leadership but stressed that his focus remains on improving Bulgaria’s infrastructure and governance.

