Trump Mocks Tariff-Hit Nations, Hints at New Pharma Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has ridiculed countries affected by American tariffs, claiming they are eager to negotiate on his terms. Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump emphasized his negotiating abilities, asserting he is more effective than Congress in securing favorable trade deals.

According to Trump, nations impacted by tariffs are desperate to strike agreements. “These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**. They are dying to make a deal—‘please sir, make a deal, I’ll do anything,’” he said, dismissing any suggestion that Congress should take over trade negotiations. He argued that if that were the case, punitive tariffs, such as the 104% imposed on China, would never have happened.

Trump criticized certain Republican lawmakers who have proposed giving Congress more control over trade discussions. “You don’t negotiate like I negotiate,” he said, warning that congressional involvement would lead to weak deals that hurt the U.S. economy. He insisted that Congress’s handling would “sell America fast” and benefit rival nations like China, who would no longer have to pay high tariffs.

Mocking further, Trump said, “I need some guy telling me how to negotiate? The happiest people would be the Chinese—they wouldn’t be paying 104%, they’d be paying nothing, and we’d be paying them.”

The President also announced plans to introduce significant tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector. He pointed out that the U.S. relies heavily on foreign-made medications, which often cost significantly more domestically. Trump argued that new tariffs would incentivize pharmaceutical companies to relocate production to the U.S., capitalizing on the country’s large consumer market.

“We’re going to tariff pharma in such a way that companies will come rushing to us very soon,” he said, promising that an official announcement would be made shortly. He expressed confidence that once tariffs are implemented, manufacturers currently operating in countries like China will shift their operations to the United States.