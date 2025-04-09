Trump Mocks Tariff-Hit Nations, Hints at New Pharma Tariffs

Von der Leyen Backs Trump's Move to Stabilize Global Trade with Tariff Pause
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on more than 75 countries
U.S. President Donald Trump has ridiculed countries affected by American tariffs, claiming they are eager to negotiate on his terms. Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump emphasized his negotiating abilities, asserting he is more effective than Congress in securing favorable trade deals.
According to Trump, nations impacted by tariffs are desperate to strike agreements. “These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**. They are dying to make a deal—‘please sir, make a deal, I’ll do anything,’” he said, dismissing any suggestion that Congress should take over trade negotiations. He argued that if that were the case, punitive tariffs, such as the 104% imposed on China, would never have happened.
Trump criticized certain Republican lawmakers who have proposed giving Congress more control over trade discussions. “You don’t negotiate like I negotiate,” he said, warning that congressional involvement would lead to weak deals that hurt the U.S. economy. He insisted that Congress’s handling would “sell America fast” and benefit rival nations like China, who would no longer have to pay high tariffs.
Mocking further, Trump said, “I need some guy telling me how to negotiate? The happiest people would be the Chinese—they wouldn’t be paying 104%, they’d be paying nothing, and we’d be paying them.”
The President also announced plans to introduce significant tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector. He pointed out that the U.S. relies heavily on foreign-made medications, which often cost significantly more domestically. Trump argued that new tariffs would incentivize pharmaceutical companies to relocate production to the U.S., capitalizing on the country’s large consumer market.
“We’re going to tariff pharma in such a way that companies will come rushing to us very soon,” he said, promising that an official announcement would be made shortly. He expressed confidence that once tariffs are implemented, manufacturers currently operating in countries like China will shift their operations to the United States.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on more than 75 countries
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is open to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting a potential encounter during his planned visit to Saudi Arabia in May
At least 35 Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a multi-storey residential building in eastern Gaza City,
US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to impose a 125% tariff on Chinese imports, stating that he acted where previous leaders would not
EU Member States have officially approved the European Commission's proposal to impose trade countermeasures against the United States
US President Donald Trump has announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, raising them to 125% with immediate effect
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase