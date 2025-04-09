At Least 89 Dead After Nightclub Roof Collapse in Dominican Republic

World | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:37
Bulgaria: At Least 89 Dead After Nightclub Roof Collapse in Dominican Republic

A major tragedy unfolded in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, where the roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed during a concert, leaving at least 89 people dead. The collapse occurred at approximately 12:45 AM local time on Tuesday, during one of the club's well-known Monday night events. Search and rescue operations continued late into the night as emergency crews worked with heavy machinery and drones in a desperate effort to locate survivors.

The venue was hosting a merengue concert when the incident happened, drawing a large crowd that included prominent figures from Dominican society. The death toll steadily rose throughout Tuesday as more victims were pulled from the debris. Among the deceased were high-profile individuals, including Nelsy M. Cruz Martinez, governor of the Monte Cristi province, and former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco. Dotel was initially rescued but later died in the hospital. A number of members of the Dominican Republic’s Congress were also believed to have been present at the time, and several lawmakers visited the scene following the disaster.

Authorities have not yet launched a formal investigation into the cause of the collapse, as the immediate focus remains on rescue operations. The exact number of people inside at the time is still unknown. Jet Set, a landmark venue in Santo Domingo with a 50-year history, had been operating in a building that once housed a movie theater. The structure had sustained damage in a fire several years ago.

Carlos Mendoza Diaz, president of the Dominican Association of Engineers, Architects and Surveyors, commented that the building’s age and prior fire damage may have contributed to the collapse. He noted the structural limitations of repurposing old buildings, particularly when they were not originally designed to accommodate the functions and load of a nightclub.

The club's owner, Antonio Espaillat, addressed the public in a video statement, expressing sorrow over the incident. "There are not enough words to express the pain this event causes... What happened has been devastating for everyone," he said. Among the missing are the son of the country's public works minister and his wife, highlighting the far-reaching impact of the tragedy across various levels of Dominican society.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dominican, nightclub, Santo Domingo

Related Articles:

Nightclubs Close for Two Weeks in Bulgaria's Capital Sofia

Anti-epidemic measures are intensifying in Sofia.

Society | October 24, 2020, Saturday // 13:34

Bulgaria: Nightclubs and Public Gatherings Allowed Again

Restrictions on nightclubs are abolished in compliance with all anti-epidemic measures.

Politics | July 13, 2020, Monday // 10:54

Humanoid Robots Pole Dancers Are Taking Over a French Nightclub

Robots and artificial intelligence have long been considered a substitute for humans, carrying out various activities around the world.

Society | September 2, 2019, Monday // 16:06

Istanbul Nightclub Attack: Suspect Identitied as Kyrgyz National

Turkish police have detained an additional number of people suspected of links to the deadly attack on New Year revelers in a nightclub in Istanbul.

World » Southeast Europe | January 3, 2017, Tuesday // 12:45

Wounded Bulgarian in Stable Condition after Istanbul Attack - FM

There is no danger for the life of a Bulgarian national injured in the assault in a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, outgoing Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov has said.

World » Southeast Europe | January 2, 2017, Monday // 15:03

Istanbul Nightclub Attacker Might Be from Central Asia - Police

Turkish police believe the gunman who claimed 39 lives in a nightclub in Istanbul may be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan, according to Hürriyet Daily News.

World » Southeast Europe | January 2, 2017, Monday // 14:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Von der Leyen Backs Trump's Move to Stabilize Global Trade with Tariff Pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on more than 75 countries

World » EU | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:07

Trump Open to Putin Meeting During Saudi Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is open to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting a potential encounter during his planned visit to Saudi Arabia in May

World » Russia | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 10:12

Gaza: Dozens Killed in Israeli Strike as Ground Operations Escalate

At least 35 Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a multi-storey residential building in eastern Gaza City,

World | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 10:08

Trump After Slamming China with 125% Tariffs: 'Somebody Had to Do It!'

US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to impose a 125% tariff on Chinese imports, stating that he acted where previous leaders would not

World | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:02

EU Approves Trade Countermeasures Against US Tariffs

EU Member States have officially approved the European Commission's proposal to impose trade countermeasures against the United States

World » EU | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 22:14

What Is Going On?! Trump Raises Tariffs on China 125%, Offers 90-Day Relief to 75 Nations

US President Donald Trump has announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, raising them to 125% with immediate effect

World | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 22:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria