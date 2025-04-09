At Least 89 Dead After Nightclub Roof Collapse in Dominican Republic

A major tragedy unfolded in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, where the roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed during a concert, leaving at least 89 people dead. The collapse occurred at approximately 12:45 AM local time on Tuesday, during one of the club's well-known Monday night events. Search and rescue operations continued late into the night as emergency crews worked with heavy machinery and drones in a desperate effort to locate survivors.

The venue was hosting a merengue concert when the incident happened, drawing a large crowd that included prominent figures from Dominican society. The death toll steadily rose throughout Tuesday as more victims were pulled from the debris. Among the deceased were high-profile individuals, including Nelsy M. Cruz Martinez, governor of the Monte Cristi province, and former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco. Dotel was initially rescued but later died in the hospital. A number of members of the Dominican Republic’s Congress were also believed to have been present at the time, and several lawmakers visited the scene following the disaster.

Authorities have not yet launched a formal investigation into the cause of the collapse, as the immediate focus remains on rescue operations. The exact number of people inside at the time is still unknown. Jet Set, a landmark venue in Santo Domingo with a 50-year history, had been operating in a building that once housed a movie theater. The structure had sustained damage in a fire several years ago.

Carlos Mendoza Diaz, president of the Dominican Association of Engineers, Architects and Surveyors, commented that the building’s age and prior fire damage may have contributed to the collapse. He noted the structural limitations of repurposing old buildings, particularly when they were not originally designed to accommodate the functions and load of a nightclub.

The club's owner, Antonio Espaillat, addressed the public in a video statement, expressing sorrow over the incident. "There are not enough words to express the pain this event causes... What happened has been devastating for everyone," he said. Among the missing are the son of the country's public works minister and his wife, highlighting the far-reaching impact of the tragedy across various levels of Dominican society.