Bulgaria’s Newly Accumulated Debt for 2025 Reaches 1.5 Billion Leva

Bulgaria has accumulated 1.5 billion leva in new debt since the beginning of the year. The amount includes the latest transaction completed by the Ministry of Finance, which on Monday converted a three-year government securities issue for the fourth time in 2025. This marked the seventh auction held this year. The securities are denominated in leva, with a maturity date of January 22, 2028, and carry an annual coupon interest rate of 2.75%.
According to data from the Ministry of Finance and the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the most recent tranche of the issue amounts to 500 million leva. The payment for it has been scheduled for April 9. At the auction, the weighted average annual yield was reported at 2.88%.
The total submitted bids reached 971.9 million leva, resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.94. The spread against comparable German federal bonds was recorded at 100 basis points.
Another government securities auction is scheduled for next Monday, with an offer of 300 million leva. Under the state budget for 2025, Bulgaria is authorized to raise up to 18.9 billion leva in new debt throughout the year.
