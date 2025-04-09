Greece Paralyzed by Nationwide 24-Hour Strike

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:32
Bulgaria: Greece Paralyzed by Nationwide 24-Hour Strike

A nationwide 24-hour strike is taking place across Greece today, significantly impacting transport, public services, and daily life. The strike, organized by the country’s largest unions representing both public and private sector workers, has led to the suspension of all train services, ferry routes, and cargo ship operations. Air traffic controllers are also participating, halting all civil aviation, with only special categories of flights exempted. As a result, several flights between Athens and Sofia operated by Sky Express and Aegean Airlines have been canceled, according to Sofia Airport.

The General Confederation of Labor (GSEE) and other major unions are leading the industrial action, demanding wage increases, the signing of collective labor agreements, the reinstatement of the 13th and 14th monthly salaries for public sector workers, and urgent measures to address rising living costs and the housing crisis. Additional demands from the transport sector include fleet modernization, increased staffing, and salary hikes. In parallel, pensioners are joining the protests, calling for higher pensions and reductions in the prices of basic goods and medication.

Demonstrations are planned in major cities, including Athens and Thessaloniki. Greek authorities have advised both residents and tourists to avoid areas where rallies are expected. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria has also urged Bulgarian nationals in Greece to reconsider their travel plans, seek alternative routes if needed, and consult their carriers for any changes in transport schedules.

The strike has forced the closure of state institutions and has disrupted services across municipalities. Public hospitals are limiting services to emergencies only. Many schools remain shut as educators participate in the protest. The Athens city administration has asked residents and business owners to refrain from disposing of waste today due to expected delays in garbage collection. Opposition parties have expressed support for the strike, with members of parliament set to join the protest marches.

