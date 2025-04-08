The Trade War Heats Up: Trump Presses Ahead With 104% Tariffs on China

The Trump administration is moving forward with aggressive new tariffs targeting major US trading partners this Wednesday, despite growing concerns about economic fallout and calls for reconsideration from business leaders. The president claims multiple nations are seeking negotiations as his team prepares to implement the steep duties.

Oops! China Misses Deadline to Lift Retaliatory Tariffs, Faces 104% Duty



China has failed to meet the deadline to remove retaliatory tariffs, and starting tomorrow, the country will be subject to a 104% tariff.

China has vowed fierce resistance after Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 104%

China has vowed fierce resistance after Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 104% - combining existing and proposed new duties - if Beijing retaliates against initial US measures. High-profile figures including Elon Musk have reportedly urged Trump to reconsider, while conservative businessmen Leonard Leo and Charles Koch have filed a legal challenge calling the tariffs "illegal."

These latest measures exceed the 10% blanket tariff introduced last Friday and use a controversial formula targeting specific countries based on their trade deficits with the US. After initial market turbulence following last week's announcement, global indexes showed some recovery Tuesday as officials suggested the tariffs might be temporary.

Financial markets rebounded significantly, with London's FTSE 100 gaining 2.7% and Wall Street's S&P 500 climbing 2.8%. Asian markets led the recovery, with Tokyo's Nikkei surging 6%. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed the tariffs represent "maximum" pressure designed to force negotiations, expressing optimism about potential deals.

When questioned about whether the tariffs were permanent or negotiation tactics, Trump responded that both could be true simultaneously. He later hinted at progress with South Korea while claiming China desperately wants to make a deal but doesn't know how to initiate talks.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves sought to calm concerns, stating Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey had assured her of market stability. While opposing trade war escalation, Reeves declined to endorse "Buy British" campaigns, emphasizing the importance of maintaining open trade relationships. The UK faces a 10% tariff on its exports to the US under the new regime.

China has taken a markedly different approach, with state media Xinhua accusing the US of "naked extortion" and circulating a 1987 Ronald Reagan speech criticizing tariffs as counterproductive. Treasury Secretary Bessent dismissed China's position, arguing retaliation would disproportionately harm Chinese exporters given the trade imbalance between the nations.

The administration's tariff strategy has exposed divisions within Republican circles and the business community. While some support Trump's aggressive stance as necessary to rebalance trade relationships, others warn of potential economic blowback and inflationary pressures. The targeted nature of the latest tariffs - with rates varying from 20% on the EU to 49% on Cambodia - reflects an attempt to pressure specific trading partners rather than blanket protectionism.

Market analysts note that while Tuesday's rebound suggests some investor confidence in negotiated solutions, prolonged trade tensions could reignite volatility. The coming weeks will test whether the tariffs succeed in bringing partners to the negotiating table or escalate into broader economic conflict.

As implementation begins Wednesday, attention turns to which nations may seek accommodations with the US and whether China follows through on retaliation threats. The administration appears betting that economic leverage will force concessions, but critics warn the strategy risks disrupting fragile global supply chains still recovering from pandemic-era disruptions.

The tariff rollout represents Trump's most aggressive trade policy move since leaving office, marking a significant shift from more conventional approaches pursued during the intervening administration. Its success or failure could have profound implications for both the global economy and the US political landscape as the next election cycle approaches.