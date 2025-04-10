EU Considers Albania's 2030 Accession Realistic, Funds Corridor 8 Project

Bulgaria: EU Considers Albania's 2030 Accession Realistic, Funds Corridor 8 Project

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that **Albania’s accession to the European Union by 2030 is achievable, provided the country implements necessary reforms. Speaking at a press conference in Tirana, Kallas emphasized that strengthening the rule of law is crucial, as it forms the foundation of the EU.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, during the same press conference, outlined the country’s ambition to finalize EU accession negotiations by 2027, followed by a two-year ratification process. He highlighted Albania’s full alignment with EU foreign policy as a key factor in accelerating membership. Albania officially began EU accession talks on October 15, 2024, after applying in 2009 and receiving candidate status in 2014.

Kallas and Rama also discussed regional stability, stressing the importance of normalizing Kosovo-Serbia relations. During her visit, the EU signed a €90 million agreement to finance the Durrës-Rogozhinë railway, a critical segment of Corridor 8—a transport route linking Southern Italy to Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast via Albania and North Macedonia.

The railway project aims to modernize Albania’s outdated rail network, which has seen minimal upgrades since its inception, with trains currently limited to 60 km/h. The 136 km line will extend to North Macedonia’s border, including a planned 2.8 km cross-border connection. Rama described it as a vital link integrating Albania into Europe’s transport network.

Kallas’ trip to Tirana marks her first Western Balkans tour as EU High Representative, following visits to Montenegro and concluding in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

