Politics | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:14
Bulgaria: Is It True? 'Europe Will Confiscate Your Savings If You Don’t Spend Them'

A new wave of disinformation is spreading in Bulgaria, claiming that the European Union plans to seize citizens' savings if they don’t spend them within six months. This baseless rumor, pushed by pro-Russian and Eurosceptic voices—including MEP Rada Laykova from the "Revival" party—misrepresents the European Central Bank’s (ECB) exploration of a digital euro.

What’s Really Happening?
- The ECB is studying the potential introduction of a digital euro, similar to other central banks (like the US, UK, China, and Russia).
- The idea is to modernize payments, not to impose expiration dates on money.
- If approved (likely no earlier than 2026), users could hold up to €3,000 in a digital wallet for secure online/offline transactions.

Why the Panic?
- Russian-linked disinformation campaigns have spread similar false claims in Russia itself, where people fear forced adoption of the digital ruble.
- In Bulgaria, conspiracy theorists falsely claim the EU wants to "finance its war with Russia" by seizing salaries—a claim with zero evidence.

Reality Check:
- No EU document or official supports the idea of expiring money.
- The digital euro is not mandatory—cash and traditional banking remain.
- The goal is financial innovation, not control over savings.

Who’s Pushing This Lie?
- Pro-Russian groups and Eurosceptics (like "Revival") exploit fears to undermine trust in the EU.
- Social media influencers (like Hristina Koemdzhieva) and "journalists" (like Martin Karbovski) repeat the false narrative without proof.

Conclusion:
This is classic disinformation—meant to scare people into distrusting the EU. The digital euro is still in early discussions, with no plans to confiscate or expire money. Always check sources before believing viral claims.

(Sources: European Central Bank, ARD, Bulgarian fact-checkers)

Tags: European, Bulgaria, Disinformation, savings

