Is It True? 'Europe Will Confiscate Your Savings If You Don’t Spend Them'

Clouds and Cooler Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for April 11
The weather across Bulgaria on April 11 is expected to start mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon
A new wave of disinformation is spreading in Bulgaria, claiming that the European Union plans to seize citizens' savings if they don’t spend them within six months. This baseless rumor, pushed by pro-Russian and Eurosceptic voices—including MEP Rada Laykova from the "Revival" party—misrepresents the European Central Bank’s (ECB) exploration of a digital euro.
What’s Really Happening?
- The ECB is studying the potential introduction of a digital euro, similar to other central banks (like the US, UK, China, and Russia).
- The idea is to modernize payments, not to impose expiration dates on money.
- If approved (likely no earlier than 2026), users could hold up to €3,000 in a digital wallet for secure online/offline transactions.
Why the Panic?
- Russian-linked disinformation campaigns have spread similar false claims in Russia itself, where people fear forced adoption of the digital ruble.
- In Bulgaria, conspiracy theorists falsely claim the EU wants to "finance its war with Russia" by seizing salaries—a claim with zero evidence.
Reality Check:
- No EU document or official supports the idea of expiring money.
- The digital euro is not mandatory—cash and traditional banking remain.
- The goal is financial innovation, not control over savings.
Who’s Pushing This Lie?
- Pro-Russian groups and Eurosceptics (like "Revival") exploit fears to undermine trust in the EU.
- Social media influencers (like Hristina Koemdzhieva) and "journalists" (like Martin Karbovski) repeat the false narrative without proof.
Conclusion:
This is classic disinformation—meant to scare people into distrusting the EU. The digital euro is still in early discussions, with no plans to confiscate or expire money. Always check sources before believing viral claims.
(Sources: European Central Bank, ARD, Bulgarian fact-checkers)
The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) has rejected Serbian propaganda related to the so-called "Shopi nation" in Bulgaria and the so-called "Surdulica martyrs
Bulgaria continues its military modernization efforts, now surpassing NATO’s 2% defense spending target by dedicating 3% of its GDP to defense
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has so far refrained from attributing responsibility to Israel for the death of Bulgarian humanitarian worker Marin Marinov in Gaza
At the Tenth Annual Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed confidence that Europe is capable of addressing its current challenges and reinforcing its global role
The "Morality, Unity, Justice" (MECH) party plans to submit a no-confidence motion in the Bulgarian parliament on Thursday
The Bulgarian political party "We Continue the Change" (WCC) has called on the Minister of Regional Development, Ivan Ivanov, to dismiss Yordan Valchev
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase