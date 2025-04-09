US Withdraws from Vital Ukraine Arms Aid Base in Poland

The US Army Europe and Africa has confirmed the redeployment of its military personnel and equipment from Jasionka Airport in Poland, a critical logistics hub for Western aid to Ukraine. This move, which was long planned, is part of a broader effort to optimize US military operations and improve support for NATO allies and partners. The decision follows months of assessments in coordination with Poland and other NATO countries.

Jasionka Airport, located near Rzeszów, has been used by the US, NATO, and partner forces for the past three years. The airport, however, is not a permanent military base but has played a key role in facilitating military assistance to Ukraine, particularly following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. US Patriot air defense systems have also been stationed there. Despite the redeployment, Jasionka will remain operational under the leadership of Poland and NATO to continue supporting Ukraine’s defense.

Polish President Andrzej Duda reassured that the relocation of US military assets from Jasionka does not indicate a complete troop withdrawal. The logistics operation was initially managed by the US within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, but responsibilities were shifted to NATO following the Washington summit. Consequently, in recent months, anti-aircraft systems from Germany and Norway have been deployed in place of the US systems.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte dismissed speculations that the US was withdrawing from the Ramstein initiative, noting that the Pentagon’s absence from the upcoming meeting is not a sign of disengagement. The next Ramstein meeting will be held on April 11 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels and will be co-chaired by the UK and Germany.