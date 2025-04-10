Bulgaria Proposes Admission to Mathematics High Schools After 4th Grade

The Ministry of Education in Bulgaria has proposed that mathematics high schools be restructured into specialized institutions, with new admission criteria set to take effect after the fourth grade. Education Minister Krasimir Valchev announced that under this plan, students entering these high schools after the fourth grade would not need to reapply, ensuring that their spots are secured as they progress to the fifth and eighth grades.

This proposal, which is under consideration for the 31 Science and Mathematics High Schools located in regional centers across the country, is part of an initiative to streamline the admission process and retain students in the mathematics track. "A specialized school means that students admitted after grade four will continue through grade seven without the need for an additional exam," explained Valchev. He emphasized that the goal is to retain students with a solid mathematical foundation, built by grade seven, and provide them with the continuity they need to excel.

The reform, which will be implemented through changes to the School Education Act, is expected to be presented for discussion in May. Valchev noted that the updated education system would place a stronger focus on both traditional humanities and natural sciences. He stressed the importance of mathematics and natural sciences, which he described as essential for developing valuable skills like logical thinking, problem-solving, and practical understanding—skills that will be crucial in the coming decades.

In related news, Minister Valchev recently inaugurated a STEM center called "Digital World" at the Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School in Vratsa, and visited the Academy of Mathematics, a local initiative supporting young students in the region.