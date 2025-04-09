Ukrainian Troops Capture Two Chinese Nationals Fighting for Russia (VIDEO)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast have captured two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian military units. The two men were detained after a combat clash near Tarasivka and Bilohorivka. Zelensky revealed that the Ukrainian military has obtained documents, including the prisoners' bank cards and personal details.

Zelensky emphasized that the presence of Chinese nationals in Russian military units is not isolated, as intelligence suggests that the number of Chinese citizens involved could be far higher. Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the Security Service of Ukraine, and military units are working to gather more information. Zelensky instructed Ukraine’s foreign ministry to immediately contact China to seek a response from Beijing regarding the situation.

Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.



— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 8, 2025

In his statement, Zelensky underscored the significance of China’s involvement, directly or indirectly, in Russia's war efforts. He framed this as a clear indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to prolong the conflict, seeking external support to maintain his aggression. Zelensky called for a global response, urging the United States, Europe, and other nations committed to peace to react to this development.

The captured Chinese soldiers are being held by the Ukrainian Security Service. Zelensky referred to the involvement of Chinese personnel in Russia’s military operations as another example of international support for Russia’s invasion, following similar instances involving North Korean and Iranian forces. However, Zelensky highlighted that the Chinese troops' presence on Ukrainian territory marks a significant shift in international military involvement.

In a related development, Ukrainian forces had previously clashed with North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast in January. Those troops had been deployed to assist Russia's efforts against Ukraine, and their involvement further illustrated the expanding network of countries backing Russia's military actions. According to Zelensky, Russian-backed North Korean units have suffered substantial casualties, including over 4,000 deaths. The increased deployment of foreign troops to Russia has raised concerns about the internationalization of the conflict.