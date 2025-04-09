Ukrainian Troops Capture Two Chinese Nationals Fighting for Russia (VIDEO)

US Withdraws from Vital Ukraine Arms Aid Base in Poland
The US Army Europe and Africa has confirmed the redeployment of its military personnel and equipment from Jasionka Airport in Poland
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast have captured two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian military units. The two men were detained after a combat clash near Tarasivka and Bilohorivka. Zelensky revealed that the Ukrainian military has obtained documents, including the prisoners' bank cards and personal details.
Zelensky emphasized that the presence of Chinese nationals in Russian military units is not isolated, as intelligence suggests that the number of Chinese citizens involved could be far higher. Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the Security Service of Ukraine, and military units are working to gather more information. Zelensky instructed Ukraine’s foreign ministry to immediately contact China to seek a response from Beijing regarding the situation.
Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 8, 2025
We have information suggesting that… pic.twitter.com/ekBr6hCkQL
In his statement, Zelensky underscored the significance of China’s involvement, directly or indirectly, in Russia's war efforts. He framed this as a clear indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to prolong the conflict, seeking external support to maintain his aggression. Zelensky called for a global response, urging the United States, Europe, and other nations committed to peace to react to this development.
The captured Chinese soldiers are being held by the Ukrainian Security Service. Zelensky referred to the involvement of Chinese personnel in Russia’s military operations as another example of international support for Russia’s invasion, following similar instances involving North Korean and Iranian forces. However, Zelensky highlighted that the Chinese troops' presence on Ukrainian territory marks a significant shift in international military involvement.
In a related development, Ukrainian forces had previously clashed with North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast in January. Those troops had been deployed to assist Russia's efforts against Ukraine, and their involvement further illustrated the expanding network of countries backing Russia's military actions. According to Zelensky, Russian-backed North Korean units have suffered substantial casualties, including over 4,000 deaths. The increased deployment of foreign troops to Russia has raised concerns about the internationalization of the conflict.
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on April 9 that Russia’s spring offensive against Ukraine has effectively already started
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief and current Ambassador to the U.K., has provided insights into the pivotal role of the joint Ukrainian-U.S. headquarters in Wiesbaden
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed strong disapproval of Russia's intensified strikes against Ukraine
The European Commission has yet to decide on the future of temporary protection status for Ukrainians beyond March 2026
Millions of Ukrainian refugees residing in the European Union could face uncertainty regarding their legal status if a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is reached
Russian troops have continued advancing near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, with the situation along the front line in the Nove–Katerynivka–Nevske area deteriorating
